Football, racism and social media: ‘I laughed because I knew abuse was coming’

‘The worst video I’ve seen of racist abuse happened to be mine’

“Let’s be clear, they are not fans, they are racists. You cannot be a fan of a football club, racially abuse the opponent and have black players on your own team. You are a racist – plain and easy.”

Marvin Bartley is a 34-year-old defensive midfielder who currently leads Livingston in the Scottish top league. His previous clubs have included Bournemouth, Burnley and Leyton Orient.

In a conversation with BBC Sport, however, the footballer has a very clear message. For all that, he is “a black man”.

“I was racially abused recently and I laughed because I knew it was coming,” Bartley says.

“I knew it was coming because it is coming for every player at this point. I was not at all surprised.”

Marvin Bartley shared his experiences of racial abuse as part of the BBC Sport documentary, Football, racism and social media.

The program looks at why the abuse takes place, on which platforms the abuse takes place and what is being done to prevent it.

The Abuse – ‘The Act of a Coward’

Marvin Bartley has previously accused social media companies of ‘sitting on their hands’ in response to online instead of implementing tougher controls

“When people say social media companies are trying to fix it, no, they don’t. They don’t care. The account that sent it to me wasn’t an account that was just created – it had over 3,000 followers, one active account, ‘says Bartley.

The 34-year-old has recently been appointed lead diversity and equality by the Scottish Football Association, a role in which he advises the governing body on the best way to support players who are racially abused and acts as a middleman for the two sides.

“I’ve gotten messages from a lot of younger players since seeing my work,” he says. “I have never spoken to some of these players in my life. It seems there is a stronger network where people are not afraid to connect with others. That can only be good.”

“I wish they didn’t have to reach me. I wish I didn’t have to talk to any of them because the incidents we are talking about are not the same as making a mistake in football; it is someone who abuses them. for the color of their skin. “

Bartley says helping others deal with discrimination can be a rewarding but traumatic experience because it means that he often has to relive his own bad memories. The most poignant of these was a video sent to him two years ago playing for Hibernian. Filmed by a fan of the opposition, the short clip shows Bartley warming up on the sidelines – while various swear words and racial insults are directed in his direction.

“It’s a video I have to this day, quite a shocking video and probably the worst video I’ve seen of someone racially abusing someone else, and it just happened to me.

“An act of a coward, sitting in a crowd, zooming in on me, racially abusing me and posting on social media.”

Bartley insists that Hibs and the police were “fantastic” in terms of aftercare and tried to identify the member of the crowd responsible for the video and comments.

A 20-year-old man was arrested for the incident, but the charges against him turned out to be unproven.

The social media platforms where abuse takes place

Bartley is on a long list of black and Asian soccer players who have been the target of racist abuse online.

Premier League players, including Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, Chelsea defender Reece James and Tottenham’s Son Heung-min, are among those who have spoken about their experiences, while Crystal Palace winger Wilfred Zaha made an objectionable message that had been sent to him.

28-year-old Ivory Coast international Zaha is still the only Premier League player stop taking a knee before competitions. – as a result very little had changed.

When British football resumed in June 2020 after a hiatus caused by Covid-19 players took over the anti-racism gesture following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man murdered by a white police officer in Minneapolis in May 2020. Social media companies including Facebook, Instagram – owned by Facebook – and Twitter say they remain committed to tackling all forms of online abuse.

They point out that they have invested in systems and processes that result in better monitoring, detection and removal of offensive messages and those responsible for posting them.

Users have also gained increasing control over who can send them private messages.

Still, there are those who think social media companies can do more. The recent four-day boycott led by the Premier League and supported by other sports was the latest in a long line of attempts to pressure those companies.

According to anti-racism authority Kick It Out, the 2019-2020 season saw a 42% increase in reports of discrimination in the professional game, with reports of racist abuse specifically increasing by more than 53%, which it called “shocking.”

The YouGov poll of 1,000 fans, commissioned by Kick It Out, also found that 30% of fans had heard racist comments or chants during a match. “

Kick It Out CEO Tony Burnett says it’s important to point out that the way Black and Asian players are being abused may be new, but the abuse itself isn’t.

Burnett said that even before the first lockdown in March 2020, when the football season ended, they saw a “significant” number of reports of discrimination.

“This isn’t just online. The fact that we haven’t been on the field or had grassroots football, I think, hides the fact that this is a problem in society,” Burnett said.

What is being done to prevent abuse?

Despite the increase in the number of cases, convictions are rare. Earlier this year, Ian Wright spoke out after an 18-year-old man was put on trial – but not given a criminal record – after sending the former England striker racially abusive messages.

And later this year, a 49-year-old man from the West Midlands will face trial accused of racially abusing West Brom midfielder Romaine Sawyers, who received an insulting message after losing a match against Manchester City.

Mark Roberts is the Chief of the Cheshire Constabulary and the Leader of the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) for Football Police. He says: “It has certainly grown in recent years. We are getting more and more incidents reported. Sometimes they get into the media before we know about them.”

Roberts says social media companies are getting better at providing the information needed to find those responsible for posting the abuse, but sometimes faster.

He is also aware of the perception that footballers “get a premium service” and says he is well aware that daily abuse also targets people who are not in the spotlight.

“This is very important to us because the people who racially, sexist and homophobic abuse against football players will do so in their general lives, be it social media, the playground or the workplace. need it buy to book.

“Because of the high profile nature of football in this country, when a footballer is abused and no action seems to be taken, it gives the offenders more power. If we can bring them to justice, it sends a powerful, positive message. . should reinforce it. That acts as a deterrent to a wider group of people who might engage in that behavior. “

The fact that the offensive messages are often sent from ‘burner accounts’ [additional anonymous accounts held by existing users] or from outside the UK also makes it difficult for officers to punish those responsible.

New legislation could help combat offensive messages on the Internet. The Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS) announced details about the proposed this month Online security account.

If passed, new laws would give media regulator Ofcom the power to fine companies up to 18 million or 10% of annual global sales – whichever is higher – if they fail to protect users.

Ofcom could also be given the power to block access to sites.

In a statement, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said, “We will protect children on the Internet, tackle racist abuse on social media and, through new measures to protect our freedoms, create a truly democratic digital age.”

Additional reporting by Rhia Chohan

You can watch football, racism and social media on BBC iPlayer starting Saturday, May 15, and on the news channel at 10:30 am and 8:30 pm BST on Saturday, May 15.