No. 2 Women’s tennis dominates Moravian 5-0; Advance to Third Round of NCAA Tournament





Rome, Ga. The No. 2 Wesleyan women’s tennis team drove 5-0 past Moravian on Friday morning from the Rome Tennis Center in Georgia in the second round of the NCAA tournament. With the win, the Cardinals remain unbeaten at 7-0 on the season and advance to the third round where they will be the winner of No. 23 Linfield and No. 26 Hope College. Get on ?? pic.twitter.com/nXqm2Wis4l Wesleyan Athletics (@wesleyan) May 14, 2021 Defending champion Wesleyan wins an NCAA Tournament game for the fifth consecutive controversial season dating back to the 2015-16 season. In their history, Wesleyan women’s tennis has won at least one game in all six trips to the NCAA tournament (2001, 2016-19, 2021). This win marked the first meeting of all time between the Cardinals and Greyhounds, as Wesleyan Moravian handed over their first loss of 2021 (11-0 in the game). HIGHLIGHTS: Wesleyan swept the double points and defeated Moravian with a cumulative score of 24-2 in the three games

Fresh off the announcement that the duo will compete together in the 2021 NCAA Doubles Championships, Venia Yeung ’22 and Katie Fleischman ’23 made quick work of their match against Emma and Mary Angle at # 1 with an 8-1 win

’22 and ’23 made quick work of their match against Emma and Mary Angle at # 1 with an 8-1 win At # 2 doubles, Wesleyan saw the return of Kristina Yu ’22 as a two-time All-American in doubles made her first appearance in 2021, along with Caitlin Goldberg ’23 to easily beat Kristen Cassidy and Brooke Adams 8-1

’22 as a two-time All-American in doubles made her first appearance in 2021, along with ’23 to easily beat Kristen Cassidy and Brooke Adams 8-1 It was a clean thing at # 3 like Alexis Almy ’22 and Megan Tran ’22 remained unbeaten as a duo, advancing to 4-0 in the season with a dominant 8-0 win over Julianne Cassady and Cristina Merone

’22 and ’22 remained unbeaten as a duo, advancing to 4-0 in the season with a dominant 8-0 win over Julianne Cassady and Cristina Merone In singles, it was even more of a dominant performance for Wesleyan as the Cardinals dropped only three games in the six games combined before reaching the run.

Goldberg was the first to finish when she won a perfect 6-0, 6-0 consecutive set against Maddie Figiel at # 6

Fleischman closed her game moments later when she beat Mary Angle at # 2 with a score of 6-1, 6-0 when the All-NESCAC First Teamer increased her win streak to six consecutive singles in 2021

The remaining four singles matches were all almost over, as Yeung led # 1 6-1, 5-0, Almy led # 3 6-0, 5-0, Serim Jin ’23 was at the front 6-0, 4-1 at # 4 and Yu was 6-0, 5-0 at the front of her match at # 5 Two-time All-American Kristina Yu ’22 returned to the Wesleyan lineup for the first time in 2021 Doubles: # 1: Yeung / Fleischman (WES) beats. Emma and Mary Angle (MOR) 8-1

# 2: Goldberg / Yu (WES) beats. Cassidy / Adams (MOR) 8-1

# 3: Almy / Tran (WES) beats. Cassady / Merone (MOR) 8-0 Singles: # 1: Yeung (WES) led Emma Angle (MOR) 6-1, 5-0 unfinished

# 2: Fleischman (WES) beats. Mary Angle (MOR) 6-1, 6-0

# 3: Almy (WES) led Adams (MOR) 6-0, 5-0 unfinished

# 4: Jin (WES) led Cassady (MOR) 6-0, 4-1 unfinished

# 5: Yu (WES) led Cassidy (MOR) 6-0, 5-0 unfinished

# 6: Goldberg (WES) beats. Figile (MOR) 6-0, 6-0 Katie Fleischman ’23 took the clinch point and picked her first two NCAA Tournament wins of her career NEXT ONE Wesleyan (7-0) enters the third round of the NCAA Tournament and takes on Saturday at 10:00 AM from the Rome Tennis Center against the winner of No. 23 Linfield (12-2) and No. 26 Hope (12 -2). . The Cardinals are 2-2 all-time in NCAA Tournament Third Round games. Wesleyan’s first and only meeting against Hope was a 5-0 second round win of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. Wesleyan has never had it against Linfield.







