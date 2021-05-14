Avalanche wins the NHL Presidents’ Trophy and takes No. 1 seed in West

DENVER Barely off the ice, Tyson Jost was already wearing a burgundy shirt in memory of the Colorado Avalanche that won the Presidents Trophy.

I think they suspected.

Jost scored two of the five goals of the second period in Colorados when the Avalanche took the West Division and top place in the NHL playoffs on Thursday night with a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

A goal behind. Now the real work begins.

The playoffs are a different animal. Everyone knows that, said Avalanche coach Jared Bednar. No one will look at us and say, Yes, they won the Presidents Trophy. They would roll over everyone. It’s not going to happen. It will be a tough grind. It can put a target on your back, but we should be comfortable with that.

Colorado and Vegas both finished with 82 points, but the Avs earned the division crown and the Presidents Trophy awarded to the team with the best regular season mark for more line wins. This was the first time the Avalanche captured the Presidents Trophy since 2000-01, when they went on to hoist the Stanley Cup.

We hit the first goal we had this year, said Mikko Rantanen, who assisted Josts with both scores to give him the best team at 66 points (30 goals, 36 assists). Everyone knows what the next box is, so we have to start working on that.

The journey kicks off Monday with a first round against St. Louis, ending with the fourth seed in the West.

“It’s an experienced team,” Jost said of the Blues. We should come hard and be prepared.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Joonas Donskoi and Andre Burakovsky also scored in the crucial second period. Backup Jonas Johansson made 21 saves to help the Avalanche finish 7-1 against the Kings this season.

The Avalanche played at a high level at home, going 16-0-1 in their last 17 at Ball Arena. The 17 consecutive home games with at least one point match the club record of 2003.

Sean Walker scored for the Kings when they finished their season on a 0-4-1 slip. Troy Grosenick stopped 38 shots.

Los Angeles finished 21-28-7 and with 49 points.

There was a point when we really thought we could be a team that was going to push for it and then it slid away from us, Kings coach Todd McLellan said. The belief system slipped.

Down 1-0 on the way to second, Colorado quickly found its rhythm. Jost led the way by scoring twice within a time frame of 1:52 to give the Avalanche a lead they didn’t want to give up.

The action heated up a bit late in the second when Kings forward Brendan Lemieux collided with Avs defender Samuel Girard near the center of the ice. Girard’s co-defender, Ryan Graves, took an exception and immediately dropped the gloves to take on Lemieux.

Johansson filled in for starter Philipp Grubauer, who won 6-0 against the Kings on Wednesday. Bednar hasn’t played Grubauer in back-to-back matches all season and didn’t want to start now despite the importance.

Johansson rewarded his faith by improving to 5-1-1 with Colorado since he was acquired in a deal with Buffalo on March 20.

Then the play-offs.

We have high expectations, Bednar said. I don’t think we should shy away from achieving them, and the Presidents Trophy is one of them.

NHL DEBUT

Kings forward Drake Rymsha played almost 13 minutes into his NHL debut. It was against the same franchise that his father, Andy, skated for in 1991-92 when the team was in Quebec.

Playing my first game against the same organization my father played for is quite a coincidence, said Rymsha, who was on the taxi team most of the season. I wouldn’t change it for the world.

McLellan was happy for him.

He’s kind of an unsung hero in our group, McLellan said.

NO MAC

Avalanche attacker MacKinnon was out on Thursday for the fourth time in five games due to a lower body injury. The team went 4-0 in the games he missed.

We have such a deep roster that we have guys who can fill seats, said Captain Gabriel Landeskog. We clearly miss him.

THIS THAT

Avs D Conor Timmins had two assists. D Cale Makar had an assist to finish with 44 points in 44 games. He joined Steve Duchesne (82 points in 82 games with Quebec in 92-93) as the only defender in the history of the franchise with an average point per game (minimum 40 games). Goalkeeper Devan Dubnyk remains on the COVID-19 protocol list of the competitions.