Cricket: Indian women’s team selection panel, CAC under scanner after WV Raman’s ouster





WV Raman’s unceremonious ouster from the position of the Indian women’s team head coaches has placed both the Madan Lal-led Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and the Neetu David-led selection panel under the scanner of the BCCI bigwigs. The CAC on Thursday removed Raman, who took the women’s team to the T20 World Cup Final in Australia, and reinstated Ramesh Powar, who was removed from the same position in 2018. Is CAC illegal?



Maddi Paaji (Madan Lal) celebrated his 70th birthday on March 20, 2021. The BCCI, in its appeal to the Supreme Court against some reforms, does not ask for the reversal of the age limit of 70 years. So, how come Lal got to sit in the CAC meeting? Asked a senior BCCI member. While the BCCI does not intend to use its veto to overturn the CAC’s decision, the top officials of the councils are unable to turn their heads on what led to the recommendation to remove Ramans. Naik’s role



Former India player Sulakshana Naik is the younger sister of Mumbai Cricket Association Secretary Sanjay Naik. She has attended three CAC meetings for various appointments so far.

Someone aware of how the interviews were conducted said it felt like Naik had decided to remove Raman for just one bad series, despite knowing well that the roster was not in his hands and that it was done by her ex-teammate. Neetu David’s panel. A surprising question asked Raman was how he can claim credit for the women’s team making it to the T20 World Cup final as this is a team prepared by Ramesh Powar, the source said. The interrogation line was clear, according to the official, that the platform was set for Powar to be restored. If you start from Sulakshana’s argument, according to that logic, Ramesh inherits a team that Raman had prepared, he argued. Raman-David dropout?



Multiple sources have confirmed that Raman made a red flag for the kind of team that David, Arati Vaidya, Renu Margrate, Mithu Mukherjee and V Kalpana chose for the South African series, which teen batting sensation Shafali Verma was not chosen for. for the ODIs and senior pacemaker Shikha Pandey was inexplicably dropped. Both David and Raman could not be contacted for confirmation. It is clear that the BCCI nowadays records all selection meetings. Do you know what kind of logic was given for dropping Shikha and Shafali? It is incomprehensible, said a senior official. Selectors said Pandey was unsuitable and overweight. But when asked to prove their point, they couldn’t just do it, the official claimed. In Shafali’s case, her fieldwork was questioned and put forward as the reason for her non-selection to the ODI team. If Raman had a counter question that if Shafalis fielding is a problem for 50-over cricket, it’s a bigger problem in the T20 format where it’s more important. How is she then selected in T20 format, the official asked. The roster of leg spinner C Prathyusha and left arm steamer Monica Patel has also been questioned as they didn’t seem ready for the rigors of international cricket. How was Monica selected over Shikha Pandey? is a question that is being asked.

