TMS tennis ends strong seasons | Local sports

On the tennis courts, the Tullahoma Middle School teams completed great seasons after taking home the district championships at the finals at THS on May 7.
Along with TMS, other schools in their district include Shelbyville, Moore, Lincoln, and Coffee County.
Tullahoma’s tennis girls finished the season third in the district. The team included Lexa Barnes, Hope Thomas, Emory Lawson, Cambree Moyers, Adyson Orr, Mary Pierce Jordan, Katelyn Bratcher, Lainey Kelly, Rileigh Johnson, Anzleigh Gore, Isla Scott, Kiley Earhart, Isla Scott, and Jossalyn Garcia.
On May 8, in Shelbyville at the Individual Tournament, Lexa Barnes advanced to the semi-finals and lost. All district certificates went to Lexa Barnes, Hope Thomas and Cambree Moyers. The 8th Grade Medals go to Emory Lawson, Lexa Barnes and Lainey Kelly.
The TMS boys’ team defeated Shelbyville on May 7 at Tullahoma High School to win the Middle TN Tennis Club District Championship trophy.
Shelbyville is a tough team, but our guys showed up and played hard, said TMS coach Ashley Abraham.
A few highlight games against Shelbyville included Edward Henry, who won in a grueling back-and-forth tiebreaker 6-6 (14-12).
Chase Banks and Eli Martinez trailed 1-4 in their doubles, but came back to win 7-5.
On May 8, in Shelbyville at the individual tournament, Luke Regan and Ryan Tenison lost in the final to take second place. Eli Marinez and Chase Banks lost in the semi-finals, but won three games against the number one team.
The Boys TMS Tennis team included Luke Reagan, Ryan Tenison, Chase Banks, Eli Martinez, Edward Henry, Nolan Stroop, Lane McCreary, Samuel Stephens, Carter Logan, Hayden Good and Joaquin Tenaglia Canut. All district certificates went to Luke Reagan, Ryan Tenison, Chase Banks, Nolan Stroop, Edward Henry and Eli Martinez. 8th grade medals went to Luke Reagan, Ryan Tenison, Chase Banks, Nolan Stroop, Lane McCreary and Samuel Stephens.
I am so proud of our team. Tennis is a growing sport and it is coming back, Abraham said. These kids have worked hard all season and have improved. It is important that children are involved in extracurricular activities and sports. You will learn discipline, responsibility, teamwork, responsibility, dedication, persistence and attitude. By the end of the season, our players were a team. There was a match that Chase / Eli played doubles and I went to the fence to coach. Luke and Ryan immediately got up from their seats and also came to the gate. That’s supportive and a team. I am proud. And they should also be proud.
Abraham also wanted to thank the parents for their support and help throughout the season.
What’s really worthwhile is that these high school students started playing in high school, she said. THS tennis players such as Jackson Clemens, Nicolais and Logan Zimecki, Elizabeth Arnett, Aubrey Lawson and Justin Prebola played on the Middle School team and are now great players for THS. “
