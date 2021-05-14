Sports
Shop. Some betting advice on the Stanley Cup playoffs, for hockey fans who want to bet
Count Andy MacNeil among those who don’t see sports betting as just an opportunity to place a friendly bet.
“Everyone says it’s just entertainment, but no one is betting it doesn’t want to win money,” MacNeil said this week.
The Nova Scotia native left a somewhat nomadic existence more than eight years ago, working in the oil and gas industry across Western Canada to pursue a full-time career in sports betting as an analyst and handicapper. Now 34, married and the father of a five-year-old son, MacNeil covers the NHL from a gambling perspective for the Vegas Stats and Information Network (VSiN). Someone in his twenties who ‘lost interest in watching hockey for entertainment reasons’ now watches five or six games at a time and got out of bed at 4:30 a.m. one recent morning to get the best chances at a game that night.
“I grew up as a hockey fan in the traditional sense, although it didn’t go much further than following how the Boston Bruins were doing and what was on the back of hockey cards,” said MacNeil, sitting in his home studio in Edmonton. “I fell into sports betting. I read a few books on making predictions, a few psychology books and it all sent me to, ‘Hey, maybe I can use all these things I’m learning to reinject myself into the hockey world from a gambling perspective. ”
MacNeil was particularly drawn to analytics – the systematic analysis of data or statistics – that are increasingly accepted by hockey fans to dissect the performance of players and teams. “When people started writing about it and talking about it on a regular basis, I started to get really interested in following the NHL and realized I could make a few extra bucks if I started putting more work into ( studying the numbers).) than the average man.
“It’s a hobby that has turned into something more.”
As a Bay Street trader looking for the hot new stocks before the price goes up, MacNeil looks for the best opportunities for an NHL game during the season by following the breaking news and real-life information. He can also access data through analytic websites such as Evolving hockey when “something unusual happens or some kind of phenomenon worth investigating”.
“I’ve gotten to the point where my process of determining which bets are good and which bets are bad is quite sophisticated,” he said, turning back his black Vegas Golden Knights cap. “I only place a bet when I think I estimated the odds better than the market or the people who set them up. Some days there are five games and I think there are five errors that need to be corrected. Sometimes there are 12 games and I may only find one bet that I like. “
With legalized single-event sports betting on the horizon in Canada, sportsbooks are lining up to embrace the anticipated wave of new bettors who have their alleged knowledge of watching Hockey Night In Canada or following their favorite team’s every step. to an extended bank. account. On the eve of the Stanley Cup playoffs, MacNeil has advice for hockey fans looking to bet.
On the Leafs who won the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1967 (DraftKings had them at +700 – or 7-1 – as of Wednesday night): “There’s no reason fans shouldn’t be thrilled. They are the best team in Canada and are most likely from the North Division. “
On the volatility of NHL playoffs given the league’s parity compared to, say, the NBA: Michael Lopez, a statistician, researched best-in-seven series betting a few years ago. The best team comes from an NBA playoff series about 80 percent of the time. The NHL would need a run of 51 games (to get the same result for the best teams). “
On your betting budget. ‘Make sure you have a steady bankroll for the play-offs. Bet one percent on a game, so if you had a $ 1,000 bankroll, you’re only spending $ 10 on a game. Look at the puck line, the money line and the total. If you are trying to pick a correct score or a player to score the first goal or something very specific, they are attractive bets, but most of the time they are not good ones. “
About dipping your toes in the gambling waters. Think of the price, the probability that you see value on both sides. You’re going to make a lot of people say, ‘There’s no way Montreal can take out Toronto with the way the Canadiens played, the way the Leafs played’, yadda, yadda, yadda. The best response to those people is, ‘Would you like to take 3-1 in Montreal? If I bet $ 10 on the Habs, you might give me back $ 30. ”
Relying on media coverage to guide your bets. “Every game in the postseason will be over-analyzed. I tell people to sit down and think about it for themselves, and come up with their own opinion before they are affected by everything they hear. “
About the performance of gamblers: “For example, it is difficult to look at Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl and find value. It is difficult to estimate how likely a player is to score X points. If you really like McDavid or Draisaitl scoring a goal in a particular game, open all your sportsbook accounts and find the absolute best price.
“You have to look around.”
