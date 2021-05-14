Youth hockey website Puck54 goes offline as Metro Detroit parents come forward with reports of bullying and harassment





WATERFORD, Mich. The controversy and outrage over a post online threatening a 9-year-old hockey player continues. READ: Adult posts threatening message online about 9-year-old Waterford hockey player One adult said the elementary school hockey player should hang himself after a bad game, provide the rope and help tie the knot. Families said Puck54 users have also stalked and harassed their children. Parents said the anonymous blog is a danger and hockey parents can post anything they want about families and the kids’ players. I was disgusted and angry, said one parent. The 9-year-old goalkeeper was targeted by name after a game at Waterfords Lakeland Arenas in the Lakeland Hockey Association. Advertisement After that game [boys name] should hang herself. Five goals against and he calls himself a goalkeeper? Let me know when practice is and I’ll bring him a rope and tie the knot. The looming post on Puck54 The Oakland County Sheriffs Officer was asked to open an investigation, but the boy’s parents made no mention. The child’s coach told the detective that too much of the mail was being made, but a terrified hockey parent contacted Local 4 and said their family was being harassed and stalked by a Puck54 user. They said there were very personal, detailed, and anonymous attacks targeting their 12-year-old child. I don’t know if it’s a parent or a coach, but this person doesn’t deserve to keep a place in my child’s life, the parent said. A lawyer is working on a family restraining order. Another family told Local 4 that their daughter had been told by a Puck54 user to have sex reassignment surgery. Since Friday, Puck54 has gone offline. READ: More coverage for Local 4 Defenders

