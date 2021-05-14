Sports activities go for a throw in Hyderabad with lockdown





Hyderabad:With the state government announcing a 10-day lockdown from Wednesday due to an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, it has forced the closure of sports academies and camps. Most of the Stadia in the city have looked abandoned for three days. This second lockdown dealt a major blow to the sports fraternity. Well-known coach CV Nagaraj, who runs The School of Power Tennis, said it is difficult for both players and coaches in the current situation. “Yes, the situation is pretty bad. In any case, I don’t see any tennis tournaments until July or August. It’s difficult for players. We advised them to do fitness training at home as we closed our academy for 10 days. From now on we will follow the guidelines of the government ”, said the experienced coach. Somnath Ghosh, the table tennis coach who runs the Somnath Ghosh MLR UTT Academy, said the number of interns has fallen dramatically since the sport resumed after the first wave of pandemics last year. “Sports activities started to return to normal after the first wave. But with the second wave we are back to square one. The number of students coming to the academy has fallen dramatically. This is a really bad time. It’s not about players, we coaches are a bit demoralized too. “ Meanwhile, Ravi Kumar, the manager of Lal Bahadur Shastri stadium, said they closed the training facilities for the students in the lockdown. He also said that not many people came to train. “In the past, a coach in each discipline had 90 to 100 students here at LB Stadium. But now the parents are scared and only seven to eight students come in each discipline. The current situation has caused panic among both students and parents. “ Kumar said that thanks to the lockdown and Covid-19, we are unable to hold the summer camps and therefore there is a possibility of not identifying a good talent. “This is the second consecutive year without summer camps. We identify talented students from these summer camps and join them in advanced training camps. But without summer camps, we give access to anyone who is interested. “ RSR Murthy of St Johns Academy said there will be no summer camps this year in view of the pandemic. “There is usually a sea of ​​activity in all the cricket camps during this part of the year. But with the lockdown and the rise of Covid-19, it is not possible to lead camps, ”he said. Now you can pick up selected stories from Telangana today OnTelegram every day. Click on the link to register. Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .







