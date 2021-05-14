Insight into Kucherov’s injury and his readiness for the playoffs

Yet he still set dazzling numbers that only a handful of National Hockey League players have been able to achieve on the biggest hockey stage.

When Kucherov spoke to the media for the first time since winning the Stanley Cup in the Edmonton bubble on September 28, 2020, he revealed that he pulled a groin muscle in Tampa Bay’s epic five-hour Game 1 thriller against Columbus to finish the elimination rounds opening game that was the fourth longest ever played in the NHL. The sprained groin had affected his hip and has never recovered. During the off-season, he tried several methods of relieving the injury, including a cortisone injection to relieve the pain. When none of these methods worked, the best option was to surgically repair the hip, which happened days before the start of training camp on December 29, which kept him out of the Lightning lineup for the entire regular season.

Kucherov scored seven goals, 27 assists and 34 points during Tampa Bay’s 25-game run to the franchise’s second Stanley Cup in 2020, his assist and point total are Lightning records of all time.

Kucherov’s 27 assists were the most ever by an NHL winger in a playoff season, three more than the next closest skater, Mark Recchi of Pittsburgh in 1991. His 27 assists were the fifth of all skaters in a playoff season.

Kucherov is one of only 11 players to have scored 34 points in a playoff season. He is one of three wingers to do this, along with Recchi and Mike Bossy of the New York Islanders in 1981.

The Russian right wing started skating with its teammates for the first time on March 13 and has now been fully engaged in training for a number of weeks. He said on Friday that he feels good on the ice and is looking forward to playing in a match for the first time in nearly eight months.

And he hopes the game will be on Sunday when the Lightning travels to Florida to take on the Panthers in Game 1 of their First Round series, the first-ever playoff series between the Sunshine State rivals.

“At the moment I feel very good,” said Kucherov. ‘Nothing bothers me. Feel strong. I think better than before. ‘

Kucherov watched the Lightning from afar this season as the team went 36-17-3 during the regular season, their 0.670 point percentage being the third highest in franchise history, even without their superstar winger. The Bolts finished third in the stacked Central Division behind Carolina and First Round opponent Florida.

Kucherov admitted it was a difficult proposition to get out of action, but he feels he has gained a new perspective on the game that should help him return.

“You don’t want to sit upstairs and watch the game,” he said. At the same time, I understand what I have been through and my purpose is to stay outside and not play and heal well and feel better for the future. I view the game from different angles and from a different perspective. here and there a few things I can add to my game. Hopefully I can use it in a game that I see. “

It increasingly looks like that game will be on Sunday in the Tampa Bay playoff opener. Kucherov was once again a full-fledged participant in practice as the Bolts continued to prepare for the Florida series. He skated on a line on the right wing next to it Ondrej Palat and Brayden Point, which triggered three attacks last postseason for opposing teams and offensively drives the bus for the Lightning. And he lined up in his usual spot in the right circle on the top unit of the Bolts during power play drills. That group has one or both of its two main weapons in Kucherov and Steven Stamkos over 14 months, the last time the two were on the ice together for a power play on February 25, 2020 in Toronto.

His inclusion in both situations seems to indicate that he will be ready to go as soon as the playoffs begin. But he knows it won’t be as easy as just going back to the lineup and picking up where he left off last postseason, saying ‘I don’t have a choice’ when asked how to prepare on the intensity of a play-off game if he has not had regular season games to settle in again.

“There are no games yet so I have to adapt really quickly and try to slow down the game as long as possible and use the skill in my head to think about the game and make those games and adapt to the speed as the series goes on. “,” said Kucherov. “Hopefully it won’t be long.”

Head coach Jon Cooper warned against expecting Kucherov to magically solve all of the team’s problems once he enters the starting grid.

“I don’t think he has played a game in eight months, and there is nothing to be said for that,” said Cooper. The body is rested, but he’s still coming out of an injury that we weren’t sure we’d get back in the first round. He’s got to get his timing and there will be parts of the game that are likely to frustrate him because he knows in his head that he can play but since you haven’t played he has to catch up with the game Now it seems to be happening much faster for the elite players than for others, and because he has such a great mind for the game, I think not that it will take him too long to get back in. But until you get into the trenches and feel someone other than your teammates hit you, there is a difference. “

As a crucial member of the team’s penalty kill, Yanni Gourde takes on Kucherov on a daily basis during special teams. He said it is exciting to watch Kucherov make his way through the ice and look like he is ready to go.

“He’s playing the power game that no one else really sees,” said Gourde. “It’s so hard to play against that when I go on PK. He’s so deceitful. It’s so hard to read. He makes those plays, reads the right plays and makes the right plays. It’s nice to have him. Again on the ice with us. “

It gets even more fun when he takes on the Panthers in the playoffs, a reality hopefully only two days away.