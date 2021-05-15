Purdue Football: The Offensive Line

The Purdue Offensive Line hasn’t been that impressive since Coach Brohms opened the 2017 season at Purdue.

That 2017 offensive line, led by Kirk Barron, Dave Steinmetz and others, was easily his best since joining Purdue.

The 2021 line of attack should be a huge step forward from last season.

We are finally getting older on the offensive line, with starters and with depth players.

We have the best offensive lineman Purdue has probably had in a decade or more, with center Gus Hartwig, someone I see as a confident NFL player in the future.

With the recurring starters of Gus Hartwig (Center), Greg Long (Right Tackle) and Cam Craig (Tackle / Guard). Purdue is doing quite well with their returning players, including Grad Transfer Tyler Witt from Western Kentucky.

Additionally, Purdue is getting OLD on the offensive line, there are several 4th year juniors or 5th year seniors on the roster.

We have to see these guys on the field this year – they’ve been at Purdue long enough, with the strength program and working in the offensive system.

Jimmy McKenna, Will Bramel, Sam Garvin (former center starter), Eric Miller, Mark Stickford and DJ Washington are all 4th or 5th year players at Purdue that you have to lean on for depth.

On top of those names, we have a few third-year sophomores who should also add depth for us.

Spencer Holstege, Kyle Jornigan, and Dave Monnot III are all third-year sophomores who should be in the mix to add depth to the team as well.

With the 3 returning players + Tyler Witt, we obviously have to see one person step up and take on the Left Tackle task that Grant Hermanns left open by turning pro.

For me, that’s Cam Craig, provided he’s healthy. When he was healthy last season, he was a starter and spent time guarding and tackling.

We need at least 3 people for depth, but preferably we can also have 5 solid backups.

Sam Garvin, once his back is healed, can be someone who gives depth to the center and both guard spots.

Jornigan also has back problems. But if it could be healthy, it would provide solid depth at both sites as well. He is comparable to Tyler Witt, the transfer from WKU, he is a broad man.

Will Bramel could be a swing tacker, who can play either one if necessary. Eric Miller has been with Purdue for quite some time and has played in spots, he could be a different man for the void of the tackle spot, or have very good depth as an older offensive lineman.

DJ Washington has played in a backyard parking lot in the past, but has fought back from injury to try to get back on the rotation. I’d love to see a bit of Jimmy McKenna as he was talked about a lot when he was recruited to Purdue.

Overall, I think we’ll see an improved attack line. Here’s what I got for my first 2 deep.

LT – Will Bramel, Eric Miller

LG – Cam Craig, Jimmy McKenna

C – Gus Hartwig, Sam Garvin

RG – Tyler Witt, DJ Washington

RT – Greg Long, Eric Miller