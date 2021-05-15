Mark Montieth: Legalization of sports betting is dangerous for some

Chuck Bovis has recovered from a gambling addiction for 20 years and has long been mentoring others trying to break the same addiction. (IBJ photo / Eric Learned)

He knew he was in trouble when he started placing bets on table tennis matches. Yes, table tennis. Wager a whopping $ 1,000 on two men in another country competing in a game most people play in their basement for fun.

Hey, the pandemic had wiped out most of the sporting events in the United States. How else was a gambler supposed to feed his addiction?

Games lasted 15 minutes, so I put a lot of money on someone who just looked at the odds without knowing anything about it, says Billy. I didn’t know about it; they could have been 13 years old.

Billy is not his real name, but his gambling problem was as real as the loans he took out to fund his habit and as real as the weekly Gamblers Anonymous meetings he now attends to ward off the demons. Billy hasn’t placed a bet since November 23 of last year, when the stress of all this eventually became too much to bear, but he is one of the victims of a gambling stream that is now continuing unabated in Indiana.

State lottery and parimutuel betting on horse racing became legal in 1989. The state’s first casino opened in 1995. Betting on sporting events became legal in September 2019, opening the floodgates. Suddenly, placing a bet became as easy as performing a few taps on a smartphone. Always and everywhere.

For someone with an addictive personality, like Billy, it was too much to resist. He underwent treatment for heroin and cocaine use twenty years ago, but he sees his gambling habit as an even worse burden because it dominated his attention every hour he is awake. He says he’s never been a casino guy, but the lure of sporting event betting created an endless rush of adrenaline that was hard to master.

I was so exhausted from not sleeping, from borrowing money from any loan company I could find, he says. The exhaustion from playing with my daughter and having to open my phone to look out of the corner of my eye or go to the bathroom to get the Finland vs. Sweden in football. I was a mess.

It got to the point where I didn’t care if I won or lost, really. It was just the action.

This is their last resort

Betting on sporting events is harmless fun for many people, but it can destroy jobs, homes, marriages, and even lives when the addiction gets overwhelming. Billy went that way. Even the pandemic-related cancellation of so many sporting events didn’t deter him. There was always something to bet on. Do you think table tennis is extreme? He also bet on people playing Madden NFL video games.

He estimates that he only won about 20% of his bets. The losses made him drink more, which made him gamble more, further complicating his judgment and leading to even more losses. At its lowest point, he had about $ 20,000 in debt.

When he finally admitted that he needed help, he called the local Gamblers Anonymous chapter. The voice on the other end belonged to Chuck Bovis, a recovering gambler and longtime mentor to others trying to break free from the grip. Bovis marks his turning point on August 28, 2000, when he attended his first GA meeting after placing his last bet. He regularly attends two of the three weekly meetings to provide counsel.

Bovis is qualified to help someone with a gambling problem because he has been there. He experienced the culmination of winning $ 42,000 in a trifecta on the Arlington Park Horse Track near Chicago and the low point of losing 13 consecutive college football bets. He once went 3-1 / 2 years without placing a bet, but then relapsed. He estimates he lost as much as $ 500,000 overall to his gambling habit, not to mention his job and his marriage.

And then most forms of vice were illegal and carried out by bookies. It’s much easier now. That is why attendance at GA meetings in the Indianapolis area has increased in recent months despite a pandemic discouraging social interaction, and the number of calls to the hotline numbers has increased significantly.

They are usually in pain, Bovis says of the callers. They are in financial and emotional trouble. I’ve had people who have been suicidal. You have to be very careful with them. They are desperate. This is their last resort. You just have to give them some hope

The temptation for problem gamblers is now greater than ever because the come-ons are so ubiquitous. Sports talk radio and televised sporting events are full of commercials for gambling sites. A media outlet or sports franchise cannot be accused of accepting their advertising dollars, especially during a pandemic when revenues are seriously compromised, but the potential danger to consumers is undeniable.

A recent Indiana Pacers game featured ads for the Fanduel and Draft Kings sportsbooks during the pre-game show, a pop-up plug for Draft Kings during a free throw attempt, an ad for BetMGM.com during the ad break after the first time out, and ads for Fanduel and PointsBet at half time. Fanduel sponsored the report of scores from other ongoing league games. A commercial for BetRivers.com appeared after the game. Draft Kings and PointsBet have also purchased signage in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

All Pacers games, meanwhile, are airing on the Bally Sports Network, a collection of regional networks launched on March 31st for which Ballys, a casino operator, has purchased naming rights.

Impact of scandals

It’s all fun until someone’s life is ruined or gamblers become so entrenched that they work to affect the integrity of the games. This has happened sporadically in the history of sporting events and had a major impact on professional basketball in Indianapolis.

The city was one of 17 members of the National Basketball Association in the 1949-1950 season with the Olympians, a team made up of five former University of Kentucky players who had won championships in both the NCAA and NIT tournaments and most of the gold medal-winning team at the 1948 Olympics. They quickly won the city, occasionally selling home games at Butler Fieldhouse as they won their division with a record of 39-25 and progressed to the second round of playoffs.

Heading into the 1950-1951 season, after the league was reduced to 10 teams, the Olympians’ star players, Alex Groza and Ralph Beard, were involved in a point-shattering scandal dating back to their college career and were banned from playing in the NBA. Without their two best players, who had both started in the NBA’s inaugural All-Star Game in 1951, the Olympians faded into obscurity and folded after the 1952-53 season.

If not, the Olympians may still be playing today.

Seventeen years later, the Pacers co-founded the American Basketball Association. One of the core players was future Hall of Famer Roger Brown, who was ineligible for college basketball after his first season at the University of Dayton due to a loose bond with high school game fixers. While not officially banned by the NBA, no team in the league dared to touch him. He worked the night shift at a General Motors factory in Dayton until the Pacers found him on the recommendation of Oscar Robertson.

Had it not been for his polluted past, Brown would have been three seasons deep in his NBA career when the Pacers started operations and probably weren’t available to them. Without him, the franchises’ survival in the early seasons would have been even more vague than it already was. It is possible that it would not exist today. So the city’s professional basketball franchises have suffered (1) directly and (2) benefited indirectly from sports gambling. Regardless, the threat of another scandal only gets worse as more people are involved.

For people like Billy, the fight to stay away will be on. He is armed with the constant support of his wife and daughter. His daughter basically yells at the television when a gambling advert appears, reminding him to attend his weekly GA meeting. His current addiction is reading, which is something he hated when he gambled. He is more connected to his family. He performs better at his job. He’s rebuilding his credit.

He’s also not tempted to place another bet, even when the sites he’s ever visited send emails asking where he’s been. But the threat of relapse will never go away.

I know I could get that urge any minute, he says.

Born in Indianapolis, Montieth is a longtime journalist and freelance writer and the author of three books.