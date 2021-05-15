Overtime is Knight Time: Golden Knights Dominate OT in 2020-21

During the 2020-21 regular season, the Vegas Golden Knights saw their star players take the lead at key moments to help the team set a best 9-0 record in overtime. Only the Florida Panthers had more wins than Vegas, but the Panthers had three defeats in the extra session that accompanied their 10 wins.

For any team to be successful, players must stand up at big moments to make a difference when the game is at stake.

The extra points the Golden Knights earned in those extra matches helped them finish second in the Honda West Division. Vegas equaled the Colorado Avalanche in points with 82 during the 56-game regular season, but lost in first place to tiebreakers.

Still, Vegas’ success in the overtime helped enable the team to chase the President’s Trophy and first place in the division. Had it not been for the perfect overtime record, the Golden Knights could have battled the Minnesota Wild to secure the home ice in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Only three of Vegas ’12 overtime games saw the clock hit zeros and require a firefight.

“We got saves at the right time and the boys expect to win,” said Head Coach Pete DeBoer after the team’s victory on May 7. “There’s a trust level, so it’s not a tactic or anything. It’s just a trust level in the group that’s hard to explain.”

On the team’s nine overtime goals, 10 different players have scored at least one point. Max Pacioretty was the biggest contributor to excellence in the extra sessions when he scored four winning goals in overtime. Jonathan Marchessault also had four extra runs this season, as he scored two game winners and had two decisive assists in 3-on-3 games.

Mark Stone and Alex cloth each registered three assists for overtime in 2020-21. Even Robin Lehner came into action when he received a secondary assist from Marchessault’s competition winner on May 7.

January 16: Golden Knights 2, Ducks 1 (OT)

In their second game of the season, the Golden Knights found themselves late in a 1-0 hole against the Anaheim Ducks. William Karlsson scored with less than two minutes to go to send the game to extra time and the stage was set for the first overtime thriller of the year. As the puck fell, Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty swarmed the Ducks for possession and stormed into the attacking zone in a 2-on-1. Stone fed Pacioretty who provided the match winner when the Golden Knights first won in their gold uniforms.

Video: ANA @ VGK: Pacioretty buries Stone’s feed for OT winner

February 27: Golden Knights 3, Ducks 2 (OT)

Karlsson scored his second breakaway goal of the game at 3:23 pm overtime to take Vegas to a 3-2 win at the Honda Center on February 27. The goal came after Marc-Andre Fleury put aside a chance from Ryan Getzlaf and Shea Theodore Vegas started the other way. Reilly Smith caught a pass at the Vegas blueline and only sent Karlsson the other way. The attacker covered to the left and carried the puck to the right and slid home with a backhand for the winning goal.

Video: VGK @ ANA: Karlsson beats Gibson for OT winner

March 1: Golden Knights 5, Wild 4 (OT)

When Vegas and Minnesota hit the ice for overtime on March 1, Mark Stone already had four assists in his pocket. After 2:00 extra hours, he added his fifth while waiting for a stretched-out Jared Spurgeon to feed Pacioretty for the deciding goal. The win caused a frenzy among the 2,605 fans who were the first to return to T-Mobile Arena for a Golden Knights game in nearly a year.

Video: MIN @ VGK: Pacioretty brings home Stone’s food

March 5: Golden Knights 5, Sharks 4 (OT)

After the Sharks cleared a two-goal deficit in the third period, it was Pacioretty who broke through in overtime with his third game winner of the season. Alex Pietrangelo wound the puck through the neutral zone and completed a give-and-go with Stone in the attacking end. With the three Sharks defenders glued to him, Pietrangelo handed it to Pacioretty, who slipped a shot through Devan Dubnyk for his second OT goal of the week.

Video: VGK @ SJS: Pacioretty’s second goal of the game wins

March 12: Golden Knights 5, Blues 4 (OT)

Smith contributed to Vegas’ overtime success with a power play goal in St. Louis on March 12. Alex Martinez and Marchessault worked the puck at the top of the attack zone before Marchessault threw a pass to Smith who was leaning against a one-timer. His shot defeated Jordan Binnington to give the Golden Knights their fifth overtime win of the season.

Video: VGK @ STL: Smith snips PPG home to win the game in OT

March 27: Golden Knights 3, Avalanche 2 (OT)

The Golden Knights needed a bounce-back performance after a 5-1 loss to the Avalanche on March 25, and they got that exactly with a 3-2 OT win on March 27. Alex Tuch used his speed to create chaos for the Colorado. net to allow Pacioretty to block home his fourth overtime goal of the season.

Video: VGK @ COL: Pacioretty stops in the winning goal in OT

May 1: Golden Knights 3, Coyotes 2 (OT)

Vegas opened the month of May with a thrilling overtime win in Arizona thanks to Marchessault’s first overtime marker of the season. With the Golden Knights on a power play halfway through the extra frame, Pietrangelo and Marchessault worked around the puck until Marchessault found room for a one-timer on the left wing. Vegas fans who made the trip to the Gila River Arena erupted overtime in honor of the seventh win of the year.

Video: VGK @ ARI: Marchessault scores game-winning PPG in OT

May 5: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 (OT)

Pietrangelo was the hero for Vegas on May 5 when he, Marchessault and Tuch worked the puck around the attack zone. All three Minnesota defenders closed on Tuch when he passed a pass to Pietrangelo for the match winner at 1:53 overtime.

Video: VGK @ MIN: Pietrangelo equalizes Tuch’s line-up for OT winner

May 7: Golden Knights 4, Blues 3 (OT)

Marchessault’s goal in the last second of overtime on May 7 was the icing on the cake of a two-goal comeback win for the Golden Knights against the Blues. After Alec Martinez and Nicolas Roy scored to force overtime, Tuch found Marchessault alone in the offensive zone where he defeated Binnington for the Golden Knights’ ninth walk-off victory of the season.

Video: STL @ VGK: Marchessault buries shot to win it in OT