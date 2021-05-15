Sports
Overtime is Knight Time: Golden Knights Dominate OT in 2020-21
For any team to be successful, players must stand up at big moments to make a difference when the game is at stake.
During the 2020-21 regular season, the Vegas Golden Knights saw their star players take the lead at key moments to help the team set a best 9-0 record in overtime. Only the Florida Panthers had more wins than Vegas, but the Panthers had three defeats in the extra session that accompanied their 10 wins.
The extra points the Golden Knights earned in those extra matches helped them finish second in the Honda West Division. Vegas equaled the Colorado Avalanche in points with 82 during the 56-game regular season, but lost in first place to tiebreakers.
Still, Vegas’ success in the overtime helped enable the team to chase the President’s Trophy and first place in the division. Had it not been for the perfect overtime record, the Golden Knights could have battled the Minnesota Wild to secure the home ice in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Only three of Vegas ’12 overtime games saw the clock hit zeros and require a firefight.
“We got saves at the right time and the boys expect to win,” said Head Coach Pete DeBoer after the team’s victory on May 7. “There’s a trust level, so it’s not a tactic or anything. It’s just a trust level in the group that’s hard to explain.”
On the team’s nine overtime goals, 10 different players have scored at least one point. Max Pacioretty was the biggest contributor to excellence in the extra sessions when he scored four winning goals in overtime. Jonathan Marchessault also had four extra runs this season, as he scored two game winners and had two decisive assists in 3-on-3 games.
Mark Stone and Alex cloth each registered three assists for overtime in 2020-21. Even Robin Lehner came into action when he received a secondary assist from Marchessault’s competition winner on May 7.
January 16: Golden Knights 2, Ducks 1 (OT)
In their second game of the season, the Golden Knights found themselves late in a 1-0 hole against the Anaheim Ducks. William Karlsson scored with less than two minutes to go to send the game to extra time and the stage was set for the first overtime thriller of the year. As the puck fell, Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty swarmed the Ducks for possession and stormed into the attacking zone in a 2-on-1. Stone fed Pacioretty who provided the match winner when the Golden Knights first won in their gold uniforms.
Video: ANA @ VGK: Pacioretty buries Stone’s feed for OT winner
February 27: Golden Knights 3, Ducks 2 (OT)
Karlsson scored his second breakaway goal of the game at 3:23 pm overtime to take Vegas to a 3-2 win at the Honda Center on February 27. The goal came after Marc-Andre Fleury put aside a chance from Ryan Getzlaf and Shea Theodore Vegas started the other way. Reilly Smith caught a pass at the Vegas blueline and only sent Karlsson the other way. The attacker covered to the left and carried the puck to the right and slid home with a backhand for the winning goal.
Video: VGK @ ANA: Karlsson beats Gibson for OT winner
March 1: Golden Knights 5, Wild 4 (OT)
When Vegas and Minnesota hit the ice for overtime on March 1, Mark Stone already had four assists in his pocket. After 2:00 extra hours, he added his fifth while waiting for a stretched-out Jared Spurgeon to feed Pacioretty for the deciding goal. The win caused a frenzy among the 2,605 fans who were the first to return to T-Mobile Arena for a Golden Knights game in nearly a year.
Video: MIN @ VGK: Pacioretty brings home Stone’s food
March 5: Golden Knights 5, Sharks 4 (OT)
After the Sharks cleared a two-goal deficit in the third period, it was Pacioretty who broke through in overtime with his third game winner of the season. Alex Pietrangelo wound the puck through the neutral zone and completed a give-and-go with Stone in the attacking end. With the three Sharks defenders glued to him, Pietrangelo handed it to Pacioretty, who slipped a shot through Devan Dubnyk for his second OT goal of the week.
Video: VGK @ SJS: Pacioretty’s second goal of the game wins
March 12: Golden Knights 5, Blues 4 (OT)
Smith contributed to Vegas’ overtime success with a power play goal in St. Louis on March 12. Alex Martinez and Marchessault worked the puck at the top of the attack zone before Marchessault threw a pass to Smith who was leaning against a one-timer. His shot defeated Jordan Binnington to give the Golden Knights their fifth overtime win of the season.
Video: VGK @ STL: Smith snips PPG home to win the game in OT
March 27: Golden Knights 3, Avalanche 2 (OT)
The Golden Knights needed a bounce-back performance after a 5-1 loss to the Avalanche on March 25, and they got that exactly with a 3-2 OT win on March 27. Alex Tuch used his speed to create chaos for the Colorado. net to allow Pacioretty to block home his fourth overtime goal of the season.
Video: VGK @ COL: Pacioretty stops in the winning goal in OT
May 1: Golden Knights 3, Coyotes 2 (OT)
Vegas opened the month of May with a thrilling overtime win in Arizona thanks to Marchessault’s first overtime marker of the season. With the Golden Knights on a power play halfway through the extra frame, Pietrangelo and Marchessault worked around the puck until Marchessault found room for a one-timer on the left wing. Vegas fans who made the trip to the Gila River Arena erupted overtime in honor of the seventh win of the year.
Video: VGK @ ARI: Marchessault scores game-winning PPG in OT
May 5: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 (OT)
Pietrangelo was the hero for Vegas on May 5 when he, Marchessault and Tuch worked the puck around the attack zone. All three Minnesota defenders closed on Tuch when he passed a pass to Pietrangelo for the match winner at 1:53 overtime.
Video: VGK @ MIN: Pietrangelo equalizes Tuch’s line-up for OT winner
May 7: Golden Knights 4, Blues 3 (OT)
Marchessault’s goal in the last second of overtime on May 7 was the icing on the cake of a two-goal comeback win for the Golden Knights against the Blues. After Alec Martinez and Nicolas Roy scored to force overtime, Tuch found Marchessault alone in the offensive zone where he defeated Binnington for the Golden Knights’ ninth walk-off victory of the season.
Video: STL @ VGK: Marchessault buries shot to win it in OT
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]