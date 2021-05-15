Interest in cricket is booming in North Texas





North Texas has three major recreational cricket leagues and more than 300 teams in all. Games are played day and night, almost every day of the week.

FRISCO, Texas On most weekends in North Texas, an open lawn is a rare find. The fields are dominated by sports most of us are familiar with: soccer, football and baseball. But over the past decade, the emerging cricket sport has taken hold in the region. “We live, breathe, eat, drink and sleep cricket,” laughed Rajesh Cherukupalli. Rajesh emigrated to the US in 1991 and has always looked for places to practice his youth sport. The 16th-century international game is now fully visible in North Texas, with a number of cricket fields in parks, where spectators and competitors converge. Frisco Cricket League (FCL), for example, is the first night cricket to be played in the region. Three years ago it was made up of 12 teams and now it has tripled to 36. “Cricket in North Texas has become a party. There is a line of 20 teams ready to take part in this competition,” said Rajan Dwivedi, the organizer of the FCL, who plays Friday through Sunday nights. In North Texas alone, there are three major recreational leagues and more than 300 teams in all. Each team can have a selection of up to 25 players. “These teams play cricket four times a week,” said Sibu Mathew of Lords Indoor Sports in Plano. Sibu’s indoor facility is home to the rare indoor cricket league, which plays with different rules and shorter courts, and is also starting to take off. “Where football was 15 years ago is where cricket is now,” said Sibu. While some compare the game to baseball, many WFAAs would speak with a grin and quickly say ‘it’s not’. Dwivedi tells WFAA that he created a specific cricket ball that was softer for recreational use yet had the same feel as a real cricket ball. “[The ball] is about 135 grams. This is specially made for night cricket so people can see it properly, ”Balaji Muthukumar-Veeramani describes the specially designed yellow cricket ball. It may not be like baseball, but it is a ball game. In slow motion you can appreciate the beautiful dance of the bowler and the persistent chase of the batsman. For Rajesh Cherukupalli, who likes to remember his playing days in India, cricket is a family activity. His son Mihir, who is a wicket-keeper and batsman, was just named in USA Cricket’s Under 19 training group. “I think he’s crazier than me. But I hope I’m pretty close because I love the game,” Mihir said of his dad and their love of cricket. Few expected the sport to explode as it does in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. But Texas has the second largest population of South Asians in the US. “There are high tech jobs. A lot of people come from India and even other countries. Cricket is their youth sport. It wakes them up,” said Rajan. It’s a game of angles, precision, spins and strategy. The US is still catching up with a sport that has been around for centuries, but North Texas is arguably the shining example.

