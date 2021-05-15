Manitou Springs tops Flatirons Academy in an exciting title game

PUBELO Facing the 4th down and 12th, the pass security broke. Manitou Springs quarterback Caleb Allen had to scramble, hoping a receiver could open. His heel got clipped and he thought he was done, but he kept his balance and hit Davis Mack for a big first down.

And Allen did it with a torn ACL in his right knee.

That game netted a field goal, and after two extra sessions, the Mustangs defeated Flatirons Academy 31-30 to become the season C Class 2A football champions.

“Caleb is just a warrior,” said Coach Cory Archuleta. “He tore his ACL late (Manitou’s regular season finale against Manual) and he’s been a warrior ever since.

The Mustangs (7-1 overall) were better at it. They installed some wild options – which proved vital during overtime – and relied on track and field trainer Nick Nunley to ensure that Allen was both safe and effective. That turned out to be the case when he hit Joah Armor for an 80 yard winning touchdown against Buena Vista just to get the Mustangs to the title game.

“Nunley did a great job of keeping him safe,” Arch added.

Keeping him safe was essential as the Mustangs needed him for every step of one of the most exciting soccer title games in recent memory.

A great completion from Jacob Dube to Trenton Rowan set up the Bison (7-1) for their first score of the game, but Manitou’s defense held up and the shot for field goal was blocked by Tyler Maloney.

The Mustangs stopped offensively and the Bison quickly took advantage to take a 7-0 lead.

Manitou made a draw on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Allen to Armor, their first of two touchdown connections on the day. But pass defense for the Mustangs faltered when Dube found Rowan for a 32-yard score to put the Bison back on top.

They had the chance to take great momentum into halftime when Dube scrambled and found a hole leading him to the end zone. Manitou linebacker Caden Harris caught him and hit the ball and he rolled through the end zone, giving the ball to the Mustangs on their own 20 yard line. They went into half-time with only seven points instead of 14.

The Mustangs balanced the game in the bottom half of Allen’s second touchdown connection to Armor, and the defense appeared to have adjusted from the first half. Until Deverick found Dow a hole and rummaged along the sidelines, putting the Bison deep in Manitou territory.

Facing the 3rd and 12th, Dube scrambled to first and came within the 10-yard line, but the Mustangs limited the damage to a shot for a field goal. Rowan’s kick was good, giving the Bison a 17-14 lead with 2:45 on the clock.

Allen got the offense moving with a completion to Ethan Boren, which brought the Mustangs into Flatirons Academy territory. Opposite 4 and 12, Allen scrambled and Mack was the first to find down.

“He hit my heel and I thought I was going down,” Allen said. “Somehow I got up and I was lucky that Davis caught it.

That provided Isaiah Thomas with a field goal to even the game and send it to extra time, where Thomas earns his status as the game’s most outstanding player.

The Bison scored quickly, then Thomas came out in the wildcat and got his team into the end zone where they briefly discussed their options.

“We wanted this game to win,” said Thomas. “But we rely on my leg and it is clear that the defense showed up with every game.”

Thomas added another touchdown run in second overtime and again the Bison quickly found the end zone. They opted for the 2-point conversion.

Dube found a hole, but Jesse Jorstad made contact to slow him down before Parker Salladay hit his legs and held him just inches in front of the goal line.

“We knew it was the last game of the game,” said Jorstad. “Everyone went 100%, especially on that last stretch.”

During the celebration, the Mustangs behaved as the champions normally do. They congratulated their opponents on a hard-fought match. Allen did much better at hiding a slight limp with a bad knee, while hiding his emotions.

When he spoke to his family, they evaluated the risk and reward of playing three more games. The reward was well worth it.

“I’m so glad I risked it,” Allen said. “This was pretty cool.”