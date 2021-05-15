Ash Barty and Novak Djokovic in ‘shocking’ farce

Fans have been aiming for the WTA and ATP after Ash Barty (photo left) played in the rain in Rome at the Italian Open, while Novak Djokovic (photo right) did not have to return to court. (Getty Images)

The tennis world has fought for the ‘double standards’ on the Italian Open after ladies World number 1 Ash Barty played in the rain, while ATP World No.1 Novak Djokovic did not return to court.

Barty made the ‘surprising’ appeal to retire, as she led American sensation Coco Gauff in her Italian Open quarter-final.

Barty was clearly uncomfortable after wearing a compression band around her right arm and retired in the second set in a tough fight.

But fans got frustrated during the game after it was interrupted several times due to rainfall.

It took only 20 minutes for the game to be interrupted due to drizzle in the first set.

The pair had to break free after just one game as more rain came and, after another 15 minute break, they returned with Barty not at her best, but still enough nous to take the first set in 50 minutes.

Barty retired just three games later.

But Barty’s meeting seemed to be in contrast to world number 1 Djokovic’s clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Djokovic was behind in-form Tsitsipas, but was seen waiting for the chair umpire to stop the game due to rain.

The pair left the field and never re-emerged as the match had been interrupted.

Novak Djokovic is waiting to see if the referee will stop the match due to heavy rain while playing Stefanos Tsitsipas during their match on day seven of the Internazionali BNL D’Italia in Foro Italico on May 14, 2021 (Photo by Clive Brunskill / Getty) Images)

This caused a stir within the tennis world after an ‘inexplicable’ difference in fortunes for the women’s and men’s tour.

Fans were rightly concerned about the welfare of the players and questioned the decision to let the women play.

Some fans even suggested that Barty rightly seemed ‘furious’ that she had to return in the dire circumstances where she risked even more injury.

While Barty was injured, Djokovic resumes 6-4, 2-1 against Tsitsipas in Rome.

Barty is about being scared of injuries

Barty looked like she would make it to the semi-finals of the Italian Open if she stopped suddenly, despite leading Gauff.

After her match, Barty said that a precautionary withdrawal was a precautionary measure, and said she was confident that she would be “good to go” within a fortnight if she went on to win at Roland Garros, just like in 2019.

“It is undoubtedly disappointing, but it was important that I listened to my body and give it time to rest and recover and make sure that I am 100% fit for Roland Garros in a few weeks,” said Barty.

“It got worse while we were playing. The challenging thing is making the decision to quit. It’s the thing I hate the most, not being able to finish a tennis match. It’s not in my lineup, not what.” I like to do.

“But the pain got too bad, so it was important to try to do the right thing.”

Barty was in excellent shape ahead of the second Grand Slam of the year.

But the injury could have been signs of wear and tear on clay after her recent hectic schedule of playing 17 games in 24 days in three countries.

