Sports
NBA world shows support for WNBA opening day
The WNBA has officially tipped off its 25th anniversary season. A year ago, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was uncertainty about how the season would go and whether it would even end. There were several notable players who opted out or were injured.
The opening night of the league was celebrated on Friday as players from both the NBA and WNBA expressed their excitement upon arriving at their games.
Before Sabrina Ionescu cashed in a game-winning 3 pointer, Kevin Durant, co-resident of the Barclays Center and Brooklyn Net, sent praise to the New York Liberty. Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton were among the various NBA players who supported their counterparts in the WNBA. The stars of the Phoenix Suns wore the jerseys of Phoenix Mercury stars Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith. The WNBA’s iconic orange hoodie was also a popular fashion statement among several players.
.@ CP3 with the @ SkyDigg4 sweater and @DeandreAyton repping @DianaTaurasi
(through @NBA) pic.twitter.com/w8NEq21D6q
NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 14, 2021
Stand up orange hoodie crew # Count it pic.twitter.com/oZDTVpvh36
Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 14, 2021
Shouts to the @nyliberty! We will support you all the time #SeafoamSZN | #WNBA pic.twitter.com/bfJhMdzVCZ
Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) May 14, 2021
The @WNBA is back.
Lakers Fam, let’s get the @LASparks some love for their season opener tonight pic.twitter.com/LGZwnDC5R6
Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 14, 2021
The @WNBA season starts today!
We want the @PieterOmtzigt the best of this season # 4TheValley pic.twitter.com/ZJxHIfnxUQ
Phoenix Suns (@Suns) May 14, 2021
about everything @ russwest44 X @ De11eDonne #TogetherDC | #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/h5hyFV5BVC
Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) May 14, 2021
# Count it pic.twitter.com/9sQQJIFY4u
Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 14, 2021
Sabrina Ionescu arrives for her seasonal debut
(through @nyliberty) pic.twitter.com/uBAtIltfpp
ESPN (@espn) May 14, 2021
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]