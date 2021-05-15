Updated ECB guidelines for recreational cricket from 17 May





With the positive news from the UK government confirming that England will move to Step 3 from Monday 17th In May, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) updated its guidelines to reflect what these changes mean for organized outdoor cricket. While these changes will take effect from Monday 17th May, it’s important to remember that clubs should be encouraged to move at their own pace and move on to the next steps only if and when they are ready. The main changes under Step 3 guidelines are as follows: Activities on the field: All restrictions on the field remain as previously communicated

All restrictions on the field remain as previously communicated Changing rooms : can open where it is safe to do so, but social distancing and other mitigating measures must be observed, including restrictions on capacity limits. (Signage can be found through the resource hub.)

: can open where it is safe to do so, but social distancing and other mitigating measures must be observed, including restrictions on capacity limits. (Signage can be found through the resource hub.) Hospitality: Clubhouses and facilities that serve food and drink can open. In step 3, both indoor and outdoor hospitality is allowed. The delivery of food and drinks must be in accordance with government guidance on catering establishments

Clubhouses and facilities that serve food and drink can open. In step 3, both indoor and outdoor hospitality is allowed. The delivery of food and drinks must be in accordance with Teas: Tea can now be served in clubs where this can be done safely and in accordance with government guidance on catering establishments .

Tea can now be served in clubs where this can be done safely and in accordance with . Spectators: Spectators are allowed in both public and private locations. Spectators must observe social distance and legal limits on meeting size (groups of up to 30 outdoors).

Spectators are allowed in both public and private locations. Spectators must observe social distance and legal limits on meeting size (groups of up to 30 outdoors). To travel: You can leave your home to play sports and take part in casual and organized cricket. Car sharing is allowed in step 3 for sports in accordance with the government guidance for safer travel. Click below for all our COVID-19 guidance documents.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos