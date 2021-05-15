Eric Schmid’s path to Sam Houston and shot for the title





The breathtaking scene looked straight out of a TV offering like ‘Friday Night Lights’. Always in control, the esteemed Texas high school soccer coach abruptly took the dizzying duty of giving birth to a baby, this time on the side of the road in a soccer-loving Texas suburb.

However, this was not a TV show. This was all too real for Mark Schmid and his wife, Sheryl, in the early hours of March 26, 1999.

“Life,” Mark recalled with a chuckle, “was happening.” The Schmids found out at the time that it might be best to just step in – figuratively speaking – and enjoy the fast ride with their youngest child, now a quarterback tasked with taking Sam Houston to his first undisputed national. title in football. Best known for his speed, Bearkats junior Eric Schmid was born in a 1997 Toyota Camry along The Woodlands Parkway, near the Lake Woodlands bridge. “I delivered Eric to the front seat of our car,” said Mark of the future record-breaking quarterback at The Woodlands. “We left home for the hospital, and Sheryl made me stop. She said, “It’s happening now.” That’s the most fearful I’ve been in my life, knowing that was all happening and that there were no medical personnel around. More coverage for college sports from TXSN “But my wife was great – she became the coach at that point.” Despite the nerve-racking hometown, Sheryl and Eric were fine in the aftermath of that memorable moment (to put it lightly) among the pine trees west of Interstate 45. Twenty-two years later, Eric has led Sam Houston to a 9-0. record in the Piney Woods and a berth in the FCS national championship game Sunday at 1:00 pm against the state of South Dakota (8-1) in Frisco. “The kid is great,” said Sam Houston, who walked Noah Smith back, of his quarterback, who has a knack for getting through in the clutch. “He just makes plays week after week.” The Schmid’s football story is indeed a true Texas-sized fairytale, even if no national title was added on Sunday night. “Eric played for a state championship in high school, now he gets to play for a national championship in college,” said Mark. “This has been a special time.” Mark met Sheryl Davidson when the two were students at McCullough High School in The Woodlands – before The Woodlands High School opened – just over 40 years ago. He was a linebacker to all districts; she was a trackstar. “Sheryl was a phenomenal athlete in high school – she ran the 100m, the 200m and sprint relay,” said Mark. “She competed in the long jump and the high jump. When people talk about Eric’s speed, I say he didn’t get it from me, but from his mother. That’s really where it came from. “ Eric, who led The Woodlands to the 2016 Class 6A Division I state title, a loss to Lake Travis, was clocked 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash at a Sam Houston football camp in high school. His bustle and elusiveness have been the main reasons the Bearkats are in a position to win a national title, beating FCS powers North Dakota State and James Madison in the playoffs for the past two weeks. On Texas Sports Nation: Sam Houston advances to FCS title game with win on comeback vs. James Madison “I’ve never had a quarterback who can put his foot in the ground and go north and south, and we have that with Eric,” said Sam Houston coach KC Keeler. “He can also throw the ball in flight and create so many plays. You don’t want to pull him back – you want him to go. “ Mark, a longtime assistant to The Woodlands, served as the Highlanders’ coach from 2004-17 and mentored his son. In yet another turn of Eric’s upbringing, the Schmids moved to Washington-on-the-Brazos in 2010. The move to 62 scenic acres 100 miles from The Woodlands was largely so that Eric’s older sister, Zoe, could compete in rodeo events while attending Brenham. Meanwhile, Mark continued to coach at The Woodlands in the Conroe school district and Eric continued to be enrolled in the district. “I would travel back and forth with my father,” Eric said. ‘I thought it was really great. The (mansion) was a getaway. … I have a very good relationship with my parents, and I love the outdoors. I like to go fishing and hunting, and it’s a great area for that. “ The 75-minute drive home from The Woodlands to Washington-on-the-Brazos also provided an opportunity for the inseparable father and son to talk about life and football. “Always a good time to catch up on the day,” said Mark, now a coach at Oak Ridge, just across I-45 from The Woodlands. “And when Eric started playing football for me at The Woodlands, on those rides he was in all my coaching thinking processes. “I found that became invaluable by the time he was a senior – I felt like he was a different coach on the field.” Someone turned quarterback with the chance to make Sam Houston history. “We’re ready for this moment,” Eric said. [email protected] twitter.com/brentzwerneman







