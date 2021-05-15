Jenson Brooksby from Sacramento started playing tennis at the age of 4





My58 Superstar: Sacramento’s Jenson Brooksby started playing tennis at the age of 4 The rising star recently turned pro Updated: 4:24 PM PDT May 14, 2021

Hide transcript

View transcript DEL: WELCOME BACK. I AM DEL RODGERS. JENSON BROOKSBY TAKES A HISTORICAL START ON THE ATP CHALLENGER TENNIS TOUR. KCRA 3S MICHELLE DAPPER HAS MORE OF THIS SACRAMENTO NATIVE AND THESE WEEKS MY 58 SUPERSTAR OF THE WEEK. MICHELLE FOR THE SHOTS TO THE ANGLES TO THE SPINS. SACRAMENTOS JENSON LOVES PEOPLE OFF BALANCE. >> I DON’T THINK I HAVE A WEAK IN MY GAME. MICHELLE: A MYSTERIOUS AND SILENT CONFIDENCE WITH A BACKGROUND. >> HIGH FEVER SIZE THE BACK. >> EVERYONE LOVES HIS BACK SIDE. REAR – REAR HAND. MICHELLE: THE EYE OF THE COACH CATCH, JOSEPH GILBERTS, ALMOST 13 YEARS AGO. >> IT’S A LOT OF FUN. I ALWAYS THOUGHT HE WILL MAKE A BIG DIFFERENCE. >> WE HAVE A GREAT RELATIONSHIP. WE CII – SEE EYE TO EYE. MICHELLE: PETE HAS OPENED THE NUMBER FOUR ON THE WORLD, THE BIGGEST PROFIT OF HIS YOUNG CAREER. >> I was excited to show my level on a big stage. I HAVE A GREAT JOB. MICHELLE: 2020 PRESENTED MANY CHALLENGES FROM COVID TO INJURIES THAT WOULD DIVIDE HIS COLLEGE CAREER AT BAYLOR. I HAD SOMETHING WRONG WITH MY ON A, T AND IT SUCKS NOT TO PLAY. MICHELLE: AFTER A 15 MONTHS LAY-OFF HE HAS RETURNED AND PLAYED BETTER THAN EVER. >> I REALIZED HOW MUCH I Missed SPORTS. MICHELLE: HE QUITS PRO AND HAS A 19-2 RECORD, WIN TWO TITLES. WHEN EARNING A WORLD CLASS. >> MANY PEOPLE ASK THE QUESTION, HOW DOES HE WIN? IT’S MORE OF STRATEGY AND SCOTTISH SELECTION. I HOPE TO CONTINUE AND INCREASE EVEN HIGHER. MICHELLE: AIMING FOR THE TOP 100 BY ENJOYING EVERY MOMENT AND RALLY. >> LET US GO TO THE NEXT LEVEL AND SEE IF WE CAN MAKE IT THERE. EVERY TIME WE WILL SEE IF WE CAN DO IT. DEL: JENSON IS CURRENTLY INSIDE THE CUT-OUT TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR THE FRENCH OPEN IN PARIS. THIS KNOWS HIS FIRST ATTEMPT AT GRAND SLAM QUALIFICATION OUTSIDE THE US IF YOU HAVE AN ATHLETE, COACH OR TEAM YOU WANT TO NOMINATE AS A MY58 SUPERSTAR OF THE WEEK. EMAIL US SUPERSTARS @ KCR My58 Superstar: Sacramento’s Jenson Brooksby started playing tennis at the age of 4 The rising star recently turned pro Updated: 4:24 PM PDT May 14, 2021 This week’s My58 superstar of the week is Jenson Brooksby. He makes a historic start on the ATP Challenger tennis tour. “I don’t really have a weakness that I think in my game is the way I would best describe myself,” he said. Brooksby started playing tennis at the age of 4. In 2019 he stunned the former number 4 in the world at the US Open for the biggest win of his young career. The rising star recently turned pro and holds a 19-2 record on the Challenger circuit, winning three titles in four finals and reaching a 165th world rankings. Michelle Dapper of KCRA 3 caught up with the Sacramento native and made his way to success. Watch the video that leads this story. This week’s My58 superstar of the week is Jenson Brooksby. He makes a historic start on the ATP Challenger tennis tour. “I don’t really have a weakness that I think in my game is the way I would best describe myself,” he said. Brooksby started playing tennis at the age of 4. In 2019, he stunned the former number 4 in the world at the US Open for the biggest win of his young career. The rising star recently turned pro and holds a record of 19-2 on the Challenger circuit, winning three titles in four finals and reaching a 165th world ranking. Michelle Dapper of KCRA 3 caught up with the Sacramento native and made his way to success. Watch the video that leads this story.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos