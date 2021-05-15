Ben Barr, UMaine’s head of men’s hockey coach, was welcomed into the new Alfond Arena home





ORONO, Maine (WABI) – UMaine introduced their new head hockey coach on Wednesday. They had a personal meet & greet with Ben Barr Friday at Alfond Arena. It is my great pleasure to introduce Ben Barr, the fifth men’s hockey coach of the year, men’s hockey coach at the University of Maine, Ben Barr, said UMaine director of athletics Ken Ralph. New UMaine head coach Ben Barr grew up in Duluth, Minnesota. Relocated to play for one of the best shows in the world in Shattuck St. Marys. He played on a par with Zach Parise and Andy Murrays’ son. They were so much better than me, says UMaine head coach Ben Barr, they were freshmen. I got a scholarship. They were so much better than me. And they were 110 pounds, 5 feet 2. A 2-way forward became a captain at RPI before taking up coaching. People from all over the country have reached out to guys in the NHL, through the collegiate ranks, in the junior ranks, agents, says Ralph, the abundance of support for Ben and the program was just fantastic. Barr was introduced to his new home, Alfond Arena. I am very proud of it. You know, and I hope many of you know in our world, in our hockey world, that it’s really hard to find a job anywhere in the hockey world, says Barr. A place he had seen from the perspective of a visit. It’s a hostile place, but today it’s been anything but that, says Barr, it’s a special place, and this is a special place, and it’s at the top of the list there. His father at hand couldn’t be prouder. I always knew he could do that. But I haven’t quite gotten that chance yet and so I can’t explain my feelings, says Ben’s dad Rick Barr, My wife and I were squeezing ourselves and his job. Hell is doing a great job, he’s done a great job everywhere he goes. Barr is ready to get started with his first job as a head coach. The coaches who are really good at the very small things, Ben says, spend the time making sure that the players understand what is important. And one of the comments he made was that if you don’t pay attention to the details, you get frayed edges, and if you get frayed edges, Ralph says, then things start to unravel. Barr hopes to prepare the Black Bears for his first season as best he can. Focused on the staff and focused on getting to know our players, says Barr, getting to know the administration in the program, and then trying to get a little continuity here before school starts in the fall. Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

