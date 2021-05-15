this IMPATIA table tennis collection reinvents the classics





Driven by the desire to reinvent the classics, the Milan-based design agency IMPATIA produced the lungolinea table tennis collection, a product that brings together design, craftsmanship and art so that we no longer have to hide our gaming tables in the basement. This collaborative project, designed by Adriano Design, brings to life a creation that pushes the boundaries of what we expect from an average game of table tennis.

all images courtesy of IMPATIA refined in its aesthetics, the lungolinea through IMPATIA showcases the sophistication and ingenuity of Italian design and craftsmanship. the all-glass table turns itself into a design object providing a seamless gaming experience for those looking for it. within this collection, IMPATIA offers four variations of the lungolinea table. each version has a unique and distinctive feature. starting with the classic, this edition is the first of its kind, with a top and base made of low-iron glass, chrome or black nickel metal parts and a black alcantara net. Lungolinea Gold is the deluxe version with 24 carat gold-plated components, crafted by Italian goldsmiths. the crystal clear presence of the console with the striking golden components makes this piece a work of art that will undoubtedly occupy a central place in any interior. At their latest launch, IMPATIA recently introduced the lungolinea leather, a customization with a low-iron glass top and a luxurious leather base, available in 10 different colors. the designers also created a wooden version with a twist on the classic edition. it has an oak base and is available in 3 different colors. the rich textures and detailed craftsmanship make it easy to incorporate this console into everyday spaces. The designers have carefully planned every detail of the Lungolinea collection, especially the design of the easily removable net kit. this property makes the piece versatile as it can transform into a dining or conference table. The IMPATIA luxury gaming table collection is made to order in Italy and is made from a luxurious selection of materials. it is a unique design piece that changes the way we see the world of play. project info: name: Lungolinea table tennis collection designer: adriano design for IMPATIA designboom received this project from our ‘DIY submissionsfeature, where we welcome our readers to submit their own work for publication. view more project submissions from our readers here. edited by: yasmina karam | design tree

