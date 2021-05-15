Mike Conley returns and Utah Jazz takes an important win in OKC

The Utah Jazz is now just one step away from earning the first seed and home advantage in the NBA playoffs.

And they are one step closer to full power.

The Jazz rode to a 109-93 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday in the penultimate game of their regular season. With the win, the Jazz (51-20) only need one more result to get going to ensure they end the season with the best record in the NBA and the Western Conference. The Jazz does it if:

They can beat the Sacramento Kings in Sunday’s regular season finale.

Or if Phoenix Suns loses one of their last two games in second place, both against Spurs.

The Suns and Spurs play Saturday night and then again on Sunday afternoon, both ending before the Jazz tip against the Kings. So expect the Jazz to tune in on the weekend.

This time of year, especially in the West, everyone watches games, said Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. You certainly pay attention.

The Jazz settled things in OKC on Friday-evening, easily defeating a Thunder squad that has now lost nine consecutive games. The Jazz never lagged behind in the race with a whopping 29. Attacker Bojan Bogdanovic led the way with 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting. All-Star center Rudy Gobert had 16 points, 18 rebounds, and two blocks.

Tonight was a good win for us. Now we have to go to Sacramento, play our game and do what we do and try to get a different game, Gobert said.

Most important to the teams’ playoff hopes, however, was the return of All-Star point guard Mike Conley, who had missed nine games with a hamstring injury.

There is no better way to get yourself back into a rhythm and game form than by playing a game. You can’t really imitate that in practice, Conley said after the teams’ morning shoot. So I think that’s the best for me as far as my hamstring is and how great it feels at the moment. I feel like this is the perfect time for me to get some time to run across the field, get used to the team again, get my legs under me and almost use that as another step in the progress of returning to the playoff ball. .

Conley played at 4:23 PM against the Thunder, scoring 12 points to go with three rebounds and three dimes.

It was great just being out and competing, Conley said after the game. I’ve looked down the sidelines and itching to be out there.

Now Conley’s attention turns to Sunday.

If you told us at the start of the training camp that we would be in this position to fight for No. 1 in the playoffs, you would sign us all up for that, he said. We have to get ready for one more and then the real thing.

The Jazz close their regular season on Sunday evening in Sacramento. Tipoff against the Kings is scheduled for 7pm

