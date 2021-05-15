Sports
Cameron Bancroft confesses about Cape Town’s saga, sandpapergate
Cameron Bancroft has had his part in the Cape Town ball-sabotage scandal to the point where he openly and willingly accepts that he made a serious mistake, but he has now suggested there was a realization elsewhere on the team.
As he prepares to join Durham for a new cricket stint in the county, he spoke with The Guardian about his journey since he was caught on camera in 2018 using sandpaper to mess with the ball against South Africa.
He was banned for nine months, while Steve Smith and David Warner were suspended for a year by Cricket Australia for their roles in the cheating plan. Warner was also stripped of his leading role for life, and Smith for two years.
They were the only three players to be punished, although coach Darren Lehmann, high-performance boss Pat Howard and CA executive director Mark Taylor all resigned in the months that followed.
Bancroft admitted to the publication that he was losing control of his values and desperately wanted to be loved by the Australian Test team, whose members he long idolized.
But if you press it The Guardian if any Australian bowlers knew what he was doing, the publication reports that the 28-year-old was getting uncomfortable.
Uh yeah, look, I think, yeah, I think it pretty likely goes without saying, Bancroft eventually responded, according to the website.
Bancroft initially insisted on taking responsibility for his own actions on the fateful day, though he still hinted at an awareness elsewhere.
Yes, see, I just wanted to be responsible and accountable for my own actions and share. Yes, it is clear that what I did benefited bowlers and the awareness about that probably speaks for itself. I think one thing I learned on the trip and being responsible is that it stops there. If I had been more aware, I would have made a much better decision, he replied initially.
The Australian bowling cartel, which consisted of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh and Nathan Lyon, was reportedly furious at the time after being involved in the plot to tamper the ball.
After Captain Smith was caught, he said during a press conference afterwards that the team leaders were aware of what was happening.
No names were dropped, but the term referred to key figures of the team who were not official leaders.
Crucially, an internal investigation found that the only players who knew about the plot were Bancroft, Warner and Smith, although a later organizational review revealed a culture within the team at all costs.
Hazlewood told Fox Cricket in 2018: We clearly have ball maintenance people on the team, mostly batsmen, because they are in the circle and the bowlers field on fine leg.
They take care of the ball from time to time and when it stops swinging it normally starts to flip.
We get it almost a second before running in at the top of our score. We take a quick look at which side of the ball is more worn than the other.
The investigation found that Warner asked Bancroft to rub sandpaper on the ball, while Smith decided to turn a blind eye, knowing what was being asked.
Bancroft had just played what he described as his best Test innings, making 77 runs in the first innings in Cape Town as he started solidifying his spot as the team opener.
He wouldn’t play another Test, though, until the 2019 Ashes, the last time he ever wore the baggy green.
In pure cricket terms, I feel a little bit like shit. I was just settling down and then of course it was lost, Bancroft said of his suspension.
Meanwhile, Australia’s men’s cricket team has undergone a cultural overhaul under Justin Langer and Tim Paine following the devastating 2018 findings.
Taking the role, Langer stressed the importance of his players being good people and not just good cricketers.
