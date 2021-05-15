Diana Taurasi’s 3 hand and stopped clock end Mercury’s victory over Lynx wildly

The opening night of the 2021 WNBA season got off to a thrilling start on Friday, when Sabrina Ionescu cleared a game-winning 3-pointer to lift the New York Liberty over the Indiana Fever. A few hours later, Diana Taurasi followed that with some feats of her own, only her game-winning triple to give the Phoenix Mercury a 77-75 victory over the Minnesota Lynx was a bit unusual.

With just over 30 seconds to play, the Mercury was down by one and needed a stop. They got it and forced a turnover towards the end of the shot clock. Brittney Griner secured the loose ball and shot it forward to Taurasi, who did what she does best: making clutch shots. Instead of trying to get to the basket, Taurasi stopped, stood behind her back and launched a deep 3 that caught nothing but barely.

The only problem was that the clock stopped just as Griner picked up the ball and was frozen at 6.8 seconds, so no one knew exactly how much time was left. Did she get it off in time? Was it a buzzer beater? Would the Lynx get another possession?

Yes. No Yes.

After a 15-minute delay, during which the referees watched replays with stopwatches to figure out the clock situation, they determined that Taurasi’s shot went in with 1.1 seconds to go. That meant the Lynx got the ball back with a chance to tie or win for themselves, but unfortunately for them, they didn’t even get a shot.

After nearly blowing an 11-point lead, the Mercury escaped with the win, advancing to 1-0 in the season. Taurasi actually struggled most of the night, finishing 3-of-13 from the field with 14 points. She added eight rebounds and five assists and took the shot when it mattered.