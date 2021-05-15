Sports
Confession of Cameron Bancroft’s devastating ‘sandpaper’ saga
Australian cricketer Cameron Bancroft has made the stunning accusation bowlers on the team could be aware of South Africa’s infamous ‘ball-tampering’ saga.
Bancroft was caught ‘messing with the ball’ by the TV referee in the third test in Cape Town in 2018 and Cricket Australian banned the opener from international and most domestic cricket for nine months.
‘TOO MANY MEETINGS’: Steve Waugh Torches Aussie Test Tactics
HUGE: Michael Clarke on $ 12 million sale after divorce from wife Kyly
Steve Smith was banned for two years and was stripped of his captaincyafter the incident occurred under his supervision.
He was banned from a leading role for two years.
David Warner also got a two-year ban and was stripped of a life lead role in one of the darkest days in the sport in Australia.
But years later, when the incident was rarely discussed in interviews, Bancroft claimed there could have been “awareness” about the sandpaper incident elsewhere in the team.
Bancroft sat down with The Guardian for an interview and was honest and accepted his part in the sandpaper saga.
But he also claimed there could have been a “consciousness” about what was happening.
“Yes, it is clear that what I did benefited bowlers and the awareness about it probably goes without saying. I think one thing I learned on the trip and being responsible is where the buck stops. [with him],” he told The Guardian.
But when the incident was pressed, the publication claimed the 28-year-old was taking a break.
Um yeah, look, I think, yeah, I think it’s pretty likely goes without saying, Bancroft claimed, according to the publication.
Smith admits to a leadership mistake
No players from the Australian team are involved in the saga, except for the three who were banned.
Smith admitted to realizing something was wrong, but didn’t want to hear about it.
“I walked past something and had a chance to stop it, and I didn’t,” Smith said at a press conference when he returned to Australia in 2018.
“That was my leadership failure. It was the possibility that something would happen and it went on and happened out in the field and I had the chance to stop it at that point.”
An investigation into the incident concluded that only Smith, Warner and Bancroft were involved in the ball tampering story.
Warner was seen as the director of the incident and advised Bancroft to use sandpaper on the ball.
It has been discussed again since the incident Smith returned as captain at the end of Tim Paine’s tenure.
