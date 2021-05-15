Three Manhattan players remain after Day 1 of the state tennis tournament | Sport

Three Manhattan players continued to compete for medals on their way to the final day of the public high school tennis tournament at Harmon Park Tennis Complex in Prairie Village.
Dan Harkin (27-1), the best seed in the singles, defeated Shawnee Mission Easts Gregor Wiedeman and Blue Valley-Northwests Brent Fallon Friday to advance to the state semifinals, scheduled for Saturday .
Both opponents pushed Harkin harder than he was used to. Before Friday, Harkin had lost four or more games only three times in a game.
But Wiedeman led Harkin 5-3 in the first set before Harkin shot back and forced a tiebreaker at 6-6. He won that tiebreak 7-5, took the set 7-6 and destroyed Wiedeman 6-0 in the second set. Harkin and Fallons’ match only included one serve per set; Harkin won 6-4, 6-4.
Harkin was to play against Blue Valley-Norths CJ Smith, who lost only one of the 25 games he played on Friday in the semi-finals on Saturday. The winner of that match will play Graham Faris from Shawnee Mission East or Akshath Poojari from Blue Valley West.
Luke Craft and Kelton Poole (33-6), Manhattan’s top doubles team, fought their way through the losers on Friday-afternoon after their 6-4, 6-1 defeat to Blue Valley-Norths Matthew Crossland and Eli Amsterdam.
From then on, Craft and Poole won 18 consecutive games while defeating Hutchinson’s Seth Allen and Will Jackson and Dodge City’s Erik Martinez and Christopher Velez. Blue Valley Northwests Jackson Marrs and Cameron Parrish awaited them in the next round, scheduled for Saturday. Their best scenario would be fifth place.
Dil Ranaweeera and Jackson Ivester couldn’t last long enough to fight for a medal. After beating Allen and Jackson to start the day, Ranaweera and Ivester lost a tiebreaker in Lawrence Free States’ third set to Benjamin Melvin and George Thornton. Their day ended with a 9-7 loss to Olathe Easts Ryan Kempker and Sam Sweat.
The Indians No. 2 doubles team finished the season on 21-11.
Jon Grove finished 27-12 out of the No. 2 singles slot. Grove lost his opening match against Poojari in straight sets. And while he beat Free States Jared Loos in his first loser match, Olathe Norths stopped Samuel Amrith Groves with a 9-3 win in the next round.
Day 2 of the tournament was expected to begin Saturday morning at approximately 9:30 AM, if predicted rain holds out. Harkin is aiming to win Manhattans’ first singles title since Michael Center won in 1982.
Results of Saturday’s matches will be published on themercury.com as the action unfolds.
