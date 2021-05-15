Former Omaha Assistant, Denver Goalkeeper Mannino Named New Assistant Hockey Coach at Colorado College | College Hockey





Colorado College announced on Friday that Peter Mannino will join the Tigers as an assistant coach. Mannino recently completed a two-year stint as the head coach of the USHLs Des Moines Buccaneers. Prior to Des Moines, he spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Omaha. The following season, he was hired as an associate head coach at Miami University and was heavily involved in Miamis’ recruitment efforts. He also served as an interim head coach in Miami for a short while before moving to Des Moines. I am delighted that Peter is joining our team at CC, Tigers head coach Kris Mayotte said in a statement. He has quickly become known as one of the best up and coming coaches in hockey. Peter is a very smart coach with great communication skills and has built a winning culture wherever he has been, both as a coach and as a player. He is a ruthless recruiter who has shown his ability to attract top athletes to the NCHC. Today our program has taken another step in the right direction and I can’t wait to get our employees together and get to work. Prior to his coaching term in the collegiate ranks, Mannino was an assistant coach with USHL’s Chicago Steel. My family and I are very excited to be a part of Colorado College, Mannino said. I am grateful to Lesley Irvine and Kris for giving me this opportunity to work for a prestigious college and historic hockey program. I am eager to partner with the administration and hockey staff to bring talented student athletes who will leave a lasting impression on the Colorado Springs community. Mannino played for four years as a goalkeeper at Denver and led the Pioneers to a national championship as a freshman in 2005. Mannino was named MVP of the Frozen Four that season, with a serve of .966 in the tournament. He compiled a 61-32-5 overall record in Denver, with a 2.35 GAA and a school record of 15 shutouts. Mannino graduated from Denver in 2008 and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in business management. After college, he signed his first NHL contract with the New York Islanders and performed with the Islanders, Atlanta Thrashers and Winnipeg Jets during a seven-year professional hockey career.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos