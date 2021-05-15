Cardinals Notebook: Edman Commits to Longer Term as Cardinals Put DeJong on IL with Rib Fracture | St. Louis Cardinals





Mask policy, increased capacity Fully vaccinated fans no longer need to wear masks in the baseball field during Cardinals games, the team announced on Friday. Over a three-day period at Busch Stadium, the Cardinals and the City of St. Louis hosted a vaccination clinic with hundreds of individuals who received the COVID-19 vaccinations and vouchers for two free tickets. After consulting with the city’s health officials, the team decided it could also follow CDC guidelines and let fully vaccinated fans go without masks. Fans who have not been fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks. We hope this relaxed policy will inspire those who have not received their vaccine to step up to the board and do their part, the team said in a press release. With permission to have nearly 30,000 in attendance for their next home series, the Cardinals immediately made additional tickets available for the Pirates series on Tuesday and Wednesday at Busch on Friday. The club had previously announced it would close 30,000 for the Cubs series over the weekend. The cardinals hope that current trends and vaccination rates allow them to be in full force by mid-June. Ponce de Leon rehab, etc. Daniel Ponce de Leon (shoulder) will pitch two innings for Class AAA Memphis on Saturday, while returning to the Cardinals’ bullpen. Ponce de Leon, who started the year on the rotation, is being prepared as a reliever to return from the injured list faster. On Thursday, he threw a scoreless inning, accelerated his fastball to 94 mph and retired a batter in his first outing on a rehab assignment. … The current plan for Andrew Miller (foot) is to have the veteran throw a bullpen session for coaches at Busch Stadium on Tuesday and then set his schedule for a return. … Matt Wieters, who played as a backup catcher with the Cardinals for the past two seasons, will likely play for Team USA at the Olympic Games, MLB.com reported. Pitchers and catchers report one day a year. We cover the rest. Wherever baseball takes us, The Post-Dispatch and STLtoday.com will take you there with unparalleled year-round, 24-hour and award-winning coverage of the Cardinals. Please support our work with your digital subscription. Subscribe now! Just $ 1 for 6 months of coverage Keep up to date with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.

