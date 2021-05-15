Many players refused vaccination before IPL | Cricket News





IPL trophy. (BCCI / IPL photo) Players felt safe in the bubble and felt that a fever after a shot could adversely affect preparation

CHENNAI: It’s been 12 days since the Indian Premier League was postponed, but the cricket fraternity is still feeling the fallout. While Sunrisers Hyderabad‘s Wriddhiman Saha has been tested positive again, KKR‘s Prasidh Krishna is still in quarantine after positive test in Bangalore. CSK‘s battle coach Mike Hussey and bowling coach L Balaji Tested negative on Thursday and the Aussie will likely fly to Australia on Sunday.

While poor handling of the situation and BCCI’s reluctance to move the tournament to UAE were the main reasons for the bubble breaking, the lack of awareness among players and support staff about the situation was also key to the spread of business in the bubble. TOI relied on many players refusing to be vaccinated before the IPL even though they were unofficially offered jabs by the franchises. “The players were just reluctant to take the vaccine when they were offered. It wasn’t their fault, it was more about a lack of awareness,” a source said.

While a few franchises were able to convince their players to take the vaccine, most couldn’t. Many players were apparently wary of the fact that they might feel a bit feverish after taking the vaccine and declined the proposal in the run-up to the tournament. “Players felt that the bubble they were in was safe enough and that there was no need to take the vaccine. Nor did the franchises push for it. Then things suddenly got out of hand,” the source added.

In fact, the foreigners were more open to taking the shot, but it was not possible to vaccinate them because it would not have been legal. “Foreigners, especially many members of the support staff, were eager to take the vaccine. But it was not possible to vaccinate them,” added the source.

While reluctance to take vaccines was one of the problems, many in the franchises felt they were “ducks” when they had to travel to New Delhi at the height of the pandemic. “Yes, we were on charter flights. Yet the small private terminals were full of CISF and airline personnel and we had no idea of ​​their Covid status,” added the source.

Race against time for Prasidh, Saha

It will be a big concern for both Saha and Prasidh as they have not been tested negative yet. Both will have to report to Mumbai on May 25 and then undergo three negative tests before flying to England for the World Test Championship final.

Hussey does not need to be quarantined in the Maldives

Mike Hussey had tested positive twice, but his negative report on Friday afternoon was a breath of fresh air. The management of the CSK makes arrangements for him to fly back to the Maldives without a quarantine period. “Australia is opening flights from India from May 15th and that’s a bit of a relief. It was extremely stressful for him mentally,” said a CSK source. FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos