PFF rates Tigers DB duo CFB’s best secondary

While the SEC has long been known to produce the best DBs (and defenders in general) at the next level, Auburn football often falls behind many of their SEC rivals in recognition. LSU has earned the nickname “DBU” and Alabama has produced several top picks in the last few NFL Drafts, such as Minkah Fitzpatrick, Marlon Humphry and most recently Patrick Surtain II. However, Auburn football also has a long track record of producing professional prospects on the Plains. Jamel Dean and Carlton Davis were key components in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers delaying Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl and recently saw Noah Igbinoghene selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. With former Tiger Zac Etheridge in charge of the secondary development and Vanderbilt HC Derek Mason in charge of the defense, that legacy will continue. The pair have inherited a few defensive highlights that both scored as top 5 red zone coverage: PFF figure in the red zone last season: 🦅 Smoke Monday, Auburn – 83.9 (3rd)

🦅 Roger McCreary, Auburn – 83.5 (5th) The only returning duo with top 10 PFF figures in the red zone 🧱 pic.twitter.com/6YylG6Op5Q – PFF College (@PFF_College) May 14, 2021 Fortunately, the couple is not resting on their laurels. Mason expects to be a leader on the less glamorous side of football on Monday, while Roger McCreary returns as a top 5 rated CB among returnees. If the Tigers get a chance to make noise in the SEC in 2021, their secondary will be one of the reasons why. Auburn football fell into the bottom half in passing yards last season, relinquishing 242.6 yards per game through the air to opposing quarterbacks. This is a new year with an almost complete overhaul of the coaching staff and two new faces in Dreshun Miller and their most recent dedication Bydarrius Knighten. A Gus Malzahn-era constant, however, should remain: Monday and McCreary’s collective dominance.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos