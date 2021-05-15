King’s girl squad defeats Claremont to reach the quarter-finals of Division 1 – Press Enterprise





RIVERSIDE King High School girls tennis coach Becky Gagnon wasn’t looking for flashes of spectacular play from her team during Friday’s game. Gagnon prefers consistency in her players. The Wolves were both consistent and spectacular in their second round CIF Southern Section Division 1 game. King dominated in the doubles, and freshman Lexie Flores swept No. 1, as the Wolves defeated Claremont 13-5 to advance to the quarter-finals for the second time in three seasons. King (14-1) will host No. 3 seed Marlborough (12-2) on Monday, May 17. “This team has learned how to stay in the fight no matter what. They stay in the fold, ”Gagnon said. “We never go out to play great. The goal is to remain stable throughout a match. ” King got off to a phenomenal start on Friday-afternoon with a 5-1 lead after the first round. Flores recorded a massive 6-1 win over Claremont senior Goldie La, who reached the round of 16 in the southern section’s individual tournament last season. Flores said she played La in exhibition games a few times but never beat her. “I think I just had nothing to lose today,” Flores said of facing La. “The key for me was free play.” King swept the doubles matches in the opening round, with wins of Jaslyn Gines and Juliana Caprara (6-0 on No. 1 doubles), Seeta Patel and Thais Olvera (6-0 on No. 2 doubles) and Brooklyn Walker and Bella Conner (6-3 on No. 3 doubles). Samantha Quezada, King’s No. 3 singles player, won her opening set 6-1. “It makes me nervous to get a lead like that,” Gagnon said. “A match can change within minutes.” Sydney La rallied for 5-3 and won her No. 2 singles match 7-5 to save a run for Claremont (12-3) in the opening round. The La sisters went to wins in the second round, and Claremont’s No. 1 doubles team of Jahday Drewery and Caren Uribe also prevailed to help the Wolfpack gain little momentum in the final lap. King didn’t waste much time securing the win, though. Flores defeated Sydney La and made an impressive 6-1, 6-0, 6-0 sweep, and Geetika Sreeram also won her last singles set 6-0 to get the Wolves to the magical 10 points. The Wolves doubles teams also took care of the final round, winning sets 6-3, 6-0 and 6-1. Gines and Caprara swept their doubles sets, as did Walker and Conner. “It was a great win and a great fight from everyone today,” said Gines, who is 1 of 3 senior starters on the team. “You just can’t be ahead, no matter what the score. It’s all a mental battle. ” Goldie La and Sydney La each accounted for two points for Claremont.

