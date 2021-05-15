OHLers who organize a hockey showcase find success in raising funds

Article content Andrew Perrott has spent much of his time and effort lately to ensure that frustrated Ontario hockey players, many of whom saw their seasons canceled due to concerns about COVID-19, get a second chance to impress the scouts of the main class. But even 19-year-old Andrew, along with 18-year-old brother Kevin, needed some help if they too were to participate in a junior hockey showcase scheduled for ErieBank Sports Park in Erie, Pa., May 31 through June 13. The siblings have discovered that many others want to see the event succeed, and that both Andrew and Kevin want to participate. A GoFundMe page founded to fund their participation in the showcase, raised $ 3,175 in less than two weeks, well above its original $ 3,000 goal. Perrott, a veteran defender with the Owen Sound Attack, co-hosted the PBHH Junior Showcase with Hamilton winger Ryan Humphrey, Saginaws Ryan Beck and Erie Otter Brendan Hoffmann, after the OHL canceled its return plans last month.

Article content Many young players were devastated by the news of the cancellation, especially the overcrowdingand players who are eligible to be called up to the NHL this year. Without a season, players in the OHL didn’t have the chance to prove their talents to NHL scouts, and some fear they will miss the chance to be called up now. Some went abroad to play in Europe, but that was not possible for everyone, due to the pandemic or for personal reasons. Imagine working on a dream all your life, only to take it away thanks to COVID, said Pamala Coleman, organizer of the online fundraiser. I’m sure this has happened many times in the past year. Andrew and Kevin Perrott have been playing hockey ever since they could run, hoping to play professional hockey one day. Andrew and Kevins’ dreams were within reach, but their 2020 season was canceled. Both boys can no longer play hockey in their respective teams since March 2020. Although the Perrotts live in Ohio, both would play hockey in Ontario this season, Andrew with the Attack and Kevin with the St. Marys Lincolns of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League, who announced their cancellation only days before the OHL . Both Andrew and Kevin, along with many other hockey players, are eligible for the upcoming NHL draft, Coleman wrote. All their hard work would pay off this season in the hopes of being seen by scouts and teams. Many players would sulk, complain and get angry, but Andrew did not go to work. He has worked relentlessly with a few players to stage a hockey showcase to give about 135 hockey players the chance to compete for NHL scouts for two weeks. This is an incredible opportunity for these players and just one example of the determination that makes Andrew a standout athlete and an extraordinary young man.

Article content In February, Andrew Perrott wrote an open letter calling on the OHL and provincial authorities to allow a season to go ahead, complete with player testimonials describing the physical and emotional toll of a year away from the game. Encouraged by his mother, Kelly, he also posted an online petition that eventually garnered more than 2,600 signatures. When those efforts, while lauded by many in the hockey community, eventually proved futile, he turned his attention to hosting the PBHH Junior Showcase. The event has reportedly attracted the interest of 130 players, including people like Ethan Burroughs, Deni Goure and James Hardie, as well as 2020 concept picks like Cedrick Guindon and Gavin Bryant. There will be a fee for those who want to participate, but the organizers hope to have enough players to run an eight-team tournament. A preliminary schedule includes a maximum of four games per day and nine games per team in total over the two-week period. Teams should practice and work on their days off. To learn more about the PBHH Junior Showcase or to donate to the event itself, visit www.pbhhinvitational.com. With files from Ben Leeson, The Sudbury Star