Nicole Pyles: Teen softball player forced to cut hair during game humiliation

An American teen was forced to cut her hair during a softball game in a “humiliating” ultimatum from referees.

Nicole Pyles, 16, who wears her hair in beads, was playing softball last month in Durham, just outside North Carolina’s capital, Raleigh, when two umpires retired.

The teen was playing for Hillside High School against rival team Jordan High School when her coach was told that her haircut covered the number six on the back of her jersey.

The basic umpire and home plate umpire told the teen to get her beads out of her hair or leave the game.

Pyles had worn the same hairstyle in five previous games, box braids with see-through beads that reached just over her shoulder blades.

On this occasion, her team had “wrapped the bottom of my hair where the beads were and tucked the top and into my sports bra so they couldn’t move.

“So I went out to play and then the referee basically told my coach whether I take the beads out or I can’t play,” she explained.

“‘This is the second inning in the third, and my beads are a problem now?’

“It was humiliating.”

Pyles helped her team remove some of the beads, but then had to cut her hair to remove the rest so she could stay in the game.

“Why do I have to take myself to play this game where we actually do well?” She said.

“I’m ashamed because you bully me for all these people for no reason.”

In January, Durham County approved a non-discrimination policy covering hairstyles.

While hairpins, barrettes, and hairclips are allowed, hair beads are still banned, along with bandanas and plastic visors.

Pyles felt her treatment, especially by the basic referee, was unfair.

“He had seen me play several times,” she said.

“If it was a rule that was so important, why wasn’t it enforced when you first spoke to me or did you see me on the field or off the field or something?”

Durham Public Schools, which is investigating the incident, offered its support to Pyles, but the North Carolina High School Athletic Association sided with the referees.

“This is not a new rule, and when the violation was spotted by an umpire, the correct determination of illegal equipment was verified,” said NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker.

“We sympathize with the student athlete and her experience.

“It’s a real shame, because we think this situation should never have happened.

“The expectation of the NCHSAA is that coaches know the rules of the game and ensure that their players are aware of them before participating in an athletic competition.”

In a statement, Durham Public Schools said it advocates the “right of student athletes to self-expression in a way that is appropriate to their culture, consistent with safety during training and competition.

“We believe the blanket ban on hair pearls is culturally biased and problematic.

“We support our student, Nicole Pyles, and believe that this rule should be changed.

“We frown upon any rule or policy that promotes cultural insensitivity or does not reflect the ideals and principles of DPS and our employees.”

Nicole Pyles’ father, Julius Pyles, told the Raleigh news channel, The News & Observer, the response was late and the rule was wrong.

“I think it should have happened when the incident happened,” he said. “It shouldn’t have been that long,” said Mr. Pyles, who works at the US Department of Justice.

‘I want the rule to change, especially the bead rule.

“(This has) embarrassed me, hurt me, hurt my family, embarrassed my teammates on their senior night in front of their families, their friends.”

