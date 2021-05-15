Late two-point conversion lifts Thomas Jefferson to the title on Gateway – The Denver Post





PUEBLO – Thomas Jefferson got a chance to equalize Gateway during the closing moments of the Class 4A spring football state championship game when Coach Mike Griebel decided to gamble. On Friday night, late in the fourth quarter at CSU-Pueblos ThunderBowl, the Spartans chose not to play for extra time. Griebel instead advocated a two-point conversion. The risk turned out to be well worth the reward. Senior quarterback Austin Lindegren rushed into the end zone to take a thrilling 28-27 comeback victory and give TJ his first state title since 1989. The No. 1 Spartans finished with a perfect record (8-0). We thought if we went for two then it would be with their backs to the wall. Let’s see if they can play plays, said Griebel, who coached Heritage to a state football championship in 2009. I’m just really proud of the Spartans tonight. TJ senior Jaden Hill led the team with three touchdowns. The Spartans’ defense pulled in two interceptions and one fumble when they erased a 13-point half-time deficit. Gateway senior quarterback Erick Covington endured a roller coaster in the first half. His first pass of the match, a deep ball down the short touchline, was easily intercepted by TJ senior defender Trenton Koser. Covingtons’ next pass, a clumsy kick as he fell to the turf, fell directly into Hill’s outstretched arms as he ran in for a Spartans score. TJ led 7-0 just three minutes after the game by riding Covington miscues. He just threw it and gave me a shot, Hill said. Then I went to the house. But Gateways dual-threat southpaw QB quickly turned the script and feasted on big plays. The Olympians (5-4) scored three unanswered touchdowns – a 69-yard reception (senior ShMarre Johnson), a 59-yard reception (senior Gabe Broussard), and a 43-yard run (Johnson; missed PAT) – to go up 20-7 start halftime. The gateways’ defense was equally impressive. It stuffed TJ on three different fourth-down attempts and a Spartans attack averaging 30 points per game was knocked out in the first half. We told our kids to stay on track during halftime, ”said Griebel. “A football match is a long process and we lost the first half. Let’s go win the second half. They all agreed. We held the wheel and the kids believed. TJ wasted no time fighting back after halftime. Hill, who scored on the interception return, rushed for an 18-yard touchdown on the Spartans opening drive. TJ kept his momentum rolling, forcing a Gateway punt and marching 75 yards for another score – with Lindegren running into the end zone. The Spartans brought the game right, 20-20, with 1:18 in the third quarter. Johnson, the Gateway wide receiver with two touchdowns, sustained a left leg injury in the following series and did not return. run in the end zone for a 27-20 edge. But the Spartans were brutal. TJ closed the game with an impressive 10-play ride that ended with Halls’ second rush of the evening. Lindegrens two-point conversion won the match. That’s the best feeling in the world ever, ”said Hill. ‘We have written history.

