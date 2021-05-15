For the first time in nearly 50 years, no American makes the Top 30 of the men’s tennis ATP rankings

(KTXL) – The latest tennis rankings came out this week, and for the first time in nearly 50 years, no American is in the Top 30.

There is a long list of American tennis greats on the men’s side: Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe, Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi to name a few.

But that was a long time ago.

If in the future, in 10 years, in 20 years, we want Americans to compete for Grand Slams, then I think you have to change the whole system from top to bottom, said Joseph Morris Gilbert, with JMG. Tennis Academy.

Until this week, at least one man from the United States has always been in the Top 30 since Tennis began using computer-based scores in 1973.

Andy Roddick was the last American to rank first in the world shortly after winning the 2003 US Open. It was also the last time an American man won a Grand Slam Singles title.

Do we think we can get higher, do we think we can do better? Because the goal was to get that many players to the Top 100, Gilbert said. If we raise that bar, if we raise that goal to like, who can we get to be the next Grand Slam champion, who can we get in the Top 10, who can we get in the Top 5?

Gilbert, who runs the JMG Tennis Academy at Arden Hills Wellness Resort, has coached former junior national champions such as Jenson Brooksby who ranks 166th on the Mens side.

He’s been embedded in American tennis for four decades, but he says he’s looking forward to a change.

I would love and be excited to see them at this point, blow it up and watch it again and restart it, Gilbert said. And go, okay, how do we look at each area, and how can we do better this way?

The coach sees not one problem with American tennis, but several through the developmental stages. A glaring problem is separating younger players who simply love the game from elite players.

OK, participating and rec is one thing. How we are going to develop the best player in the world is quite another, Gilbert said. And right now those are more or less mixed together, and you really need to separate the two.

More importantly, improving players is the biggest thing I feel for Americans, Brooksby said. There are a few guys emerging so I think the future is going to be bright.

Brooksby is one of those emerging players. Two years ago, as an 18-year-old, he won three qualifying matches and his opening match at the US Open.

But he admits that tennis is currently dominated by European players.

I feel like the structure is a little bit better in Europe in terms of money and training, Brooksby said. I mean, there are more Europeans at the top right now, there’s no denying that.

If we want top American players, if we want Grand Slam champions, using the resources to give the best players everything they need, Gilbert added.

But Gilbert says they must first be willing to change.

Gilbert and Brooksby are leaving for Paris next week to prepare for the French Open, which starts at the end of the month.