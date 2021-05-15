EG / ME, V / MI-B boys’ hockey teams planned to combine | High school

VIRGINIA Eveleth-Gilbert / Mesabi East and Virginia / Mountain Iron-Buhl played their last hockey game against each other.
In the winter of 2021, the rivals will now be teammates as part of Rock Ridge Wolverines ‘first-ever boys’ hockey team.
The Rock Ridge School Board approved the combination of the Golden Bear and Blue Devil hockey programs on Monday with a 7-1 vote, a year ahead of schedule. Board member Pollyann Sorcan voted against the combination.
During the Monday meeting at Zoom, EC activities director JoJo Scott told the board that the activities committee and both activity directors (Scott and Virginia AD Josh Lamppa) recommend that boys’ hockey team up for the upcoming 21-22 winter season. .
While the board approved the combination, the Minnesota State High School League will have to approve the teams that will form a cooperative, Lamppa said.
In addition to boy hockey, he added that there will also be a lot of talk next year to combine girl tennis and boy baseball. The recommendation is currently only for boy hockey due to a number of situations that have arisen and we think it is the right time to combine hockey next year for the 2021-22 school year.
Lamppa said the only sports that can still be combined for the 2022-23 school year are volleyball, boys’ and girls’ basketball, baseball, softball and girls’ tennis.
Board member Brandi Lautigar said according to her position that the board has voted for the fall of 2022.
I feel we should stick to that plan. If there are low athlete numbers or the coaches and athletes want to combine, then they should be able to do that, she added. I think that’s a good way to do it.
Scott stated that EG had eight seniors, five juniors, and three sophomores for the 2020-2021 season, while Virginia had nine seniors, five juniors, and eleven sophomores in 2020-21. Student athletes from Mesabi East, Mountain Iron-Buhl and Cherry are also involved in the cooperative.
Board member Matt Sjoberg, who is a member of the Activities Committee, said he has spoken to many people about combining the different sports, including hockey. It’s somewhat mixed, he said. However, I believe people will overwhelmingly support the combination of hockey next year.
Lautigar stated that some residents of MI-B and Mesabi East have expressed concerns about what will happen to the players currently on the two teams.
I see no reason that combining the sports would change that, said Sjoberg, who has spoken with the various co-op partners. They overwhelmingly support this.
The cooperatives with those schools will continue to exist, Lamppa said, which was part of the original plan.
When asked whether it has been decided who will be the coach of the combined team or what the process is to determine it, Lamppa and Scott had no further comment.
However, the school management did not renew the coaching contract of Blue Devils head hockey coach Cale Finseths during a meeting last month.
As part of the Monday meeting, it was approved that the girls’, wrestling and alpine boys’ and girls’ hockey team will compete under the name Rock Ridge Wolverines for 2021-22. In addition, all junior high sports will be combined for the 2021-2022 school year.
