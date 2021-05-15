UFC 262 Predictions – Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira: Fight card, expert picks, odds, prelims

On Saturday, UFC 262 takes place at Toyota Center in Houston with a battle between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler for the vacant lightweight championship on top of the map. The event is stacked and there is not a single fight that is an expected blowout, with only two fighters on the map currently listed as over -200 favorites.

Chandler, a three-time Bellator MMA champion where he has spent most of his career, is finally getting the chance on the UFC’s biggest stage. He starts this title fight 10-2 since 2015 and after making a thunderous debut in January when he stopped Dan Hooker in the first round. However, he faces a tough opponent in Oliveira, as the Brazilian is one of the best submission specialists in the sport. Oliveira recently broke the record for the most entries in UFC history as he embarks on an eight-fight win streak.

In the co-main event, Tony Ferguson tries to give his career a shot in the arm when he tries to make a losing slip with two fights against Beneil Dariush. After a long stint as the top contender in the lightweight division, many are now writing Ferguson off after consecutive lopsided losses and Dariush is looking to hit the nail in Ferguson’s coffin while hitting his own winning streak to seven.

With so much happening on Saturday night, let’s take a closer look at William Hill Sportsbook’s full last-odds fighting map before looking at our staff’s predictions and choices for the PPV portion of the festivities.

UFC 262 fight card, odds

Charles Oliveira -130 vs. Michael Chandler +110, lightweight championship

Beneil Dariush -170 vs. Tony Ferguson +145, lightweight

Katlyn Chookagian -140 vs. Viviane Araujo +120, women’s flyweight

Shane Burgos -140 vs. Edson Barboza +120, featherweight

Matt Schnell -160 vs. Rogerio Bontorin +135, flyweight

Ronaldo Souza -120 vs. Andre Muniz +100, Middleweight

Antonina Shevchenko -130 vs. Andrea Lee +110, women’s flyweight

Mike Grundy -125 vs. Lando Vannata +105, lightweight

Jordan Wright -110 vs. Jamie Pickett -110, Middleweight

Gina Mazany -210 vs. Priscila Cachoeira +175, women’s flyweight

Tucker Lutz -120 vs. Kevin Aguilar +100, featherweight

Christos Giagos -220 vs. Sean Soriano +180, lightweight

With such a massive main event on tap, the CBS Sports crew went ahead with predictions and choices for the main map.Here are your choices: Brent Brookhouse (martial arts writer), Brian Campbell (martial arts writer, co-host of ‘Morning Kombat’), Matthew Coca (producer), Jack Crosby (editor), Michael Mormile (producer) and Brandon Wise (chief editor).

UFC 262 picks, predictions

Chandler to Oliveira Chandler Chandler Oliveira Chandler Oliveira Dariush to Ferguson Dariush Ferguson Dariush Ferguson Dariush Chookagian vs Araujo Chookagian Chookagian Chookagian Chookagian Chookagian Burgos vs. Barboza Barboza Burgos Barboza Barboza Barboza Fast vs. Bontorin Bontorin Fast Fast Fast Bontorin Records to date (2021) 16-8 16-8 16-8 17-7 13-11

Campbell on why Chandler will win:Oliveira has transformed herself into a force of nature in an impressive eight-fight victory in the sport’s deepest division. His ability to end fights in dramatic ways, especially on the ground, makes him a small but very understandable betting favorite. But had I already mentioned the house money Chandler seems to be playing with after he shot Dan Hooker in his UFC debut with one punch before skipping the line to a title shot? Chandler operates at the very highest level of confidence and has the necessary advantage in power punching to lure Oliveira into a firefight and actually finish it off.

Brookhouse on why Chandler will win: Chandler’s wrestling feels like it could be the deciding factor in this fight. Oliveira probably won’t outsmart Chandler like he did with Ferguson. And why would Chandler try to get the fight to the ground? That means this is a stand-up fight and that’s where Chandler should be able to engage Oliveira in some risky exchanges where he has the power to end the fight. Of course, Chandler is not insensitive to being stopped and Oliveira has the skills to score the finish, but the more Chandler can force the action, the more likely he is to win the championship.

Campbell on why Dariush will win:Did the wars and injuries overtake Ferguson at the age of 37? Dariush is the perfect opponent to find out, which makes this great matchmaking. Ferguson has lost two straights in particularly one-sided fights. The aggressive Dariush has now won six in a row and wants to finally be counted among the lightweight elite. While not a technical dynamo, Dariush is aggressive and hits hard, which could be enough to send Ferguson completely into the twilight of his career.

Brookhouse on why Ferguson will win:Dariush is a talented fighter who is a fixture on the second tier of the lightweight division for his aggression and just enough technique to thrive against everyone but the guys at the top. Unless Ferguson is completely shot, he’s one step above the guys Dariush excels at. Likewise, Dariush is a step below elite-level men like Oliveira and Justin Gaethje – and just the kind of guy Ferguson has always treated well. As time catches up with Ferguson, it feels like too much is being read into his fact that he simply ran into two guys who totally hit it off in the best performances of their career. If Ferguson still has gas in the tank, this is the kind of fight he’ll win.