Sports
UFC 262 Predictions – Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira: Fight card, expert picks, odds, prelims
On Saturday, UFC 262 takes place at Toyota Center in Houston with a battle between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler for the vacant lightweight championship on top of the map. The event is stacked and there is not a single fight that is an expected blowout, with only two fighters on the map currently listed as over -200 favorites.
Chandler, a three-time Bellator MMA champion where he has spent most of his career, is finally getting the chance on the UFC’s biggest stage. He starts this title fight 10-2 since 2015 and after making a thunderous debut in January when he stopped Dan Hooker in the first round. However, he faces a tough opponent in Oliveira, as the Brazilian is one of the best submission specialists in the sport. Oliveira recently broke the record for the most entries in UFC history as he embarks on an eight-fight win streak.
In the co-main event, Tony Ferguson tries to give his career a shot in the arm when he tries to make a losing slip with two fights against Beneil Dariush. After a long stint as the top contender in the lightweight division, many are now writing Ferguson off after consecutive lopsided losses and Dariush is looking to hit the nail in Ferguson’s coffin while hitting his own winning streak to seven.
Not getting enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of martial arts from two of the best in the business.Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbellfor the best analysis and in-depth news, including a complete preview of UFC 262.
With so much happening on Saturday night, let’s take a closer look at William Hill Sportsbook’s full last-odds fighting map before looking at our staff’s predictions and choices for the PPV portion of the festivities.
UFC 262 fight card, odds
Opportunities through William Hill Sportsbook
- Charles Oliveira -130 vs. Michael Chandler +110, lightweight championship
- Beneil Dariush -170 vs. Tony Ferguson +145, lightweight
- Katlyn Chookagian -140 vs. Viviane Araujo +120, women’s flyweight
- Shane Burgos -140 vs. Edson Barboza +120, featherweight
- Matt Schnell -160 vs. Rogerio Bontorin +135, flyweight
- Ronaldo Souza -120 vs. Andre Muniz +100, Middleweight
- Antonina Shevchenko -130 vs. Andrea Lee +110, women’s flyweight
- Mike Grundy -125 vs. Lando Vannata +105, lightweight
- Jordan Wright -110 vs. Jamie Pickett -110, Middleweight
- Gina Mazany -210 vs. Priscila Cachoeira +175, women’s flyweight
- Tucker Lutz -120 vs. Kevin Aguilar +100, featherweight
- Christos Giagos -220 vs. Sean Soriano +180, lightweight
With such a massive main event on tap, the CBS Sports crew went ahead with predictions and choices for the main map.Here are your choices: Brent Brookhouse (martial arts writer), Brian Campbell (martial arts writer, co-host of ‘Morning Kombat’), Matthew Coca (producer), Jack Crosby (editor), Michael Mormile (producer) and Brandon Wise (chief editor).
UFC 262 picks, predictions
|Chandler to Oliveira
|Chandler
|Chandler
|Oliveira
|Chandler
|Oliveira
|Dariush to Ferguson
|Dariush
|Ferguson
|Dariush
|Ferguson
|Dariush
|Chookagian vs Araujo
|Chookagian
|Chookagian
|Chookagian
|Chookagian
|Chookagian
|Burgos vs. Barboza
|Barboza
|Burgos
|Barboza
|Barboza
|Barboza
|Fast vs. Bontorin
|Bontorin
|Fast
|Fast
|Fast
|Bontorin
|Records to date (2021)
|16-8
|16-8
|16-8
|17-7
|13-11
Campbell on why Chandler will win:Oliveira has transformed herself into a force of nature in an impressive eight-fight victory in the sport’s deepest division. His ability to end fights in dramatic ways, especially on the ground, makes him a small but very understandable betting favorite. But had I already mentioned the house money Chandler seems to be playing with after he shot Dan Hooker in his UFC debut with one punch before skipping the line to a title shot? Chandler operates at the very highest level of confidence and has the necessary advantage in power punching to lure Oliveira into a firefight and actually finish it off.
Brookhouse on why Chandler will win: Chandler’s wrestling feels like it could be the deciding factor in this fight. Oliveira probably won’t outsmart Chandler like he did with Ferguson. And why would Chandler try to get the fight to the ground? That means this is a stand-up fight and that’s where Chandler should be able to engage Oliveira in some risky exchanges where he has the power to end the fight. Of course, Chandler is not insensitive to being stopped and Oliveira has the skills to score the finish, but the more Chandler can force the action, the more likely he is to win the championship.
Campbell on why Dariush will win:Did the wars and injuries overtake Ferguson at the age of 37? Dariush is the perfect opponent to find out, which makes this great matchmaking. Ferguson has lost two straights in particularly one-sided fights. The aggressive Dariush has now won six in a row and wants to finally be counted among the lightweight elite. While not a technical dynamo, Dariush is aggressive and hits hard, which could be enough to send Ferguson completely into the twilight of his career.
Brookhouse on why Ferguson will win:Dariush is a talented fighter who is a fixture on the second tier of the lightweight division for his aggression and just enough technique to thrive against everyone but the guys at the top. Unless Ferguson is completely shot, he’s one step above the guys Dariush excels at. Likewise, Dariush is a step below elite-level men like Oliveira and Justin Gaethje – and just the kind of guy Ferguson has always treated well. As time catches up with Ferguson, it feels like too much is being read into his fact that he simply ran into two guys who totally hit it off in the best performances of their career. If Ferguson still has gas in the tank, this is the kind of fight he’ll win.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]