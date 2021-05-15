Michigan State Police is looking at possible hazing after football games in Frankenmuth





FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) – Michigan State Police is nearing completion of an investigation into alleged hazing involving the Frankenmuth High School varsity soccer team. The team was reasonably successful this season, but lost in the final. There are claims here that a particular object was brought into the team’s locker room after all those wins. I heard there was a new adult toy in the locker room after football games, after wins, said a Frankenmuth graduate and former high school footballer, who also has ties to this year’s team. He didn’t want to be identified. The graduate is still concerned that adult toys were apparently part of a post-game ritual for Frankenmuth’s football team. These toys were used in a hazing way, not really as a festive event, perhaps by some of the captains or the seniors of the team. But they would force juniors or other members of the team to participate, he said. School officials investigated the matter and determined that it was not hazing or bullying. That’s when the Michigan State Police investigation began. Chief Inspector Adele Martin, who informed the district this week that she is leaving for a job in the private sector, did not want to respond until the state police investigation was completed. Martin’s husband, Phil Martin, is Frankenmuth’s football coach. He was not available for comment. It is not clear whether a student athlete was disciplined after the school investigation about what happened in the locker room. I don’t think this would be inappropriate at any level of football be it high school, college or pro, I think if this got out about the lions there would be people who would get in serious trouble as players this would be unintentionally forced on, said the graduate. At this point, it is also unclear whether a footballer was forced to use the adult toys inappropriately. I hope anyone who is scared or feels like they are being silenced can come forward and say that maybe something happened to me, or to my son and we want to continue working with the police, the graduate said . The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to receive the police report next week to assess for possible criminal charges. Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

