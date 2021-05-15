Tennis was Wells’s first love Local

Connect with us

We often forget about spring sports in columns, as we usually focus on the team sports football, basketball and baseball.

However, for Tonya Wells, tennis was one of her first loves in the sport and an integral part of her life.

Wells is remembered by many as a member of the Madisonville North Hopkins Hall of Fame. She was an excellent basketball player at North before pursuing her career at Western Kentucky University.

However, people forget that Wells gave her start as a tennis star. When Wells was in Pride Elementary’s fifth grade, she tried for the North Hopkins High School tennis team under coach Charlie Hoskins.

Hoskins needed Wells to play games against and challenge the older players. If she could beat them in a challenge, she had to move up the rankings after placing one through six.

Wells took a remarkable journey during her elementary and high school career, taking letters in fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and 12th grades. When she was in sixth grade, she played in the regional tournament alongside Emily Brown (Taylor) in doubles. She was a two-time regional champion in her eighth and ninth grades.

Winning the regional at the time was quite an achievement. Today the region consists of schools from the 2nd region.

During the Wells era, there were powerhouses like Henderson and Madisonville at the regional tournament, as well as all of the 3rd Region schools, including the Owensboro programs.

The regional was generally played at Moreland Park in Owensboro and was dominated by the Owensboro tennis players who often played year-round. Wells had learned to play tennis on the Madisonville courts, but was taught by an Owensboro tennis coach, Joan Ramey.

Coach Ramey let us play junior tennis at the Owensboro Tennis Barn, where I met her daughter, Laura Ramey, who would later become my doubles partner, Wells recalled.

Laura Ramey and Wells played on the circuit as double partners across the Commonwealth and the Southeastern United States.

This individual doubles circuit has truly made Wells a dominant force in high school tennis and the local tennis scene.

At the time, tournaments were everywhere, and often my tournaments in Hopkins County were against adults, so it was a lot of fun playing on the track against players my own age, Wells said.

The interesting part of the Wells tennis story is that greatness in basketball and an injury in basketball ended her tennis run.

Wells became a star on the hardwoods, and in her freshman year in 1983, she led the North Hopkins girls’ basketball team to their last KHSAA State Tournament appearance after winning 2nd region.

Wells had hurt her knee while playing basketball and missed the tennis season in her second and junior seasons, but did return to a lower level for her senior season in 1986.

The knee injury and spring post-basketball surgeries plus attending the basketball camp tryouts really put a strain on my tennis career, Wells said.

Wells went on to play basketball at WKU, but unfortunately her knee injury changed her career.

After her high school and undergraduate days, she received a dentistry degree from the University of Louisville in 1993.

Wells later bought a dental practice in Hopkinsville and practiced dentistry there from 1998 to 2015, but that was not the total end of her sports career.

Wells got her start in basketball coaching while still practicing dentistry. One person she met in Hopkinsville was boys ‘basketball coach Terry Hayes, who offered her a job as an assistant for the boys’ team. Wells knew Hayes from high school, and he was also her dental patient.

Wells was also there during Hayes’ glory days. Their 2002 team, with Wells as an assistant coach, won the 2nd region and had a great run at the boys’ KHSAA State Tournament.

Wells was working with the boys ‘team when she was later offered the position of head coach on the girls’ program.

Taking over the Hopkinsville girls was challenging, as they had only won four games when I took over in the 2005-06 season, Wells said.

Wells worked hard to develop a winning program in Hopkinsville and in 2012 was rewarded with winning the regional championship, winning 32 games and earning the Lady Tigers for their first and only trip to the girls’ tournament.

Wells retired after seven seasons as Lady Tigers’ head basketball coach in 2012.

This has not stopped Wells from being active in the sports world as she is still a competitive golfer. Like many good athletes, Well’s first love may have been tennis, but as an adult she has been drawn to golf.

Wells continued to practice dentistry in Hopkinsville until 2015, when she retired.

Wells now spends her winters in Naples, Florida and lives in Clarksville.

You can’t catch up with Wells today on the tennis court but on the golf course because she still has that competitive spirit that inspired her to become a tennis star long before she was known as a dentist, basketball coach or excellent golfer.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

