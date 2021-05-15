Lawsuit alleges that U of M has not investigated allegations of sexual abuse against the former hockey coach





Adrahtas served as an assistant hockey coach for the University of Minnesota men’s hockey team from 1984-85. The lawsuit alleges that Adrahtas attacked the plaintiffs between 1983 and 2018. The plaintiffs were between the ages of 15 and 20 when the alleged abuse took place.

According to the lawsuit, Adrahtas carried out a plan claiming he knew a woman who would perform sexual acts with the players, but they would have to be blindfolded. The lawsuit alleges that the person who performed the acts was actually Adrahtas. U of M investigates sex allegations from ex-hockey assistant In 1985, hockey players who found out that Adrahtas was abusing players reported the coach to the university, the lawsuit said. Prosecutors’ attorneys say the U of M did not investigate or report the allegations and instead covered up by allowing Adrahtas to resign, eliminate the rest of the tech staff, and get a scholarship from one of the prosecutors. withdraw. The lawsuit says that Adrahtas “has since admitted to stepping down for sexual misconduct with UMN hockey players.” After Adrahtas left the U of M, he continued to coach in numerous hockey organizations, where other claims of abuse have also been filed, according to the lawsuit. In 2020, the Associated Press reported that the U of M was investigating allegations against Adrahtas after a report on the sexual abuse allegations was published in The Athletic. The university declined to comment on the lawsuit.

