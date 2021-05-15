Shoaib Malik | Nepotism in Pakistan cricket? Shoaib Malik exposes PCB, admits that he is jeopardizing his own career





Nepotism in Pakistan cricket? Shoaib Malik exposes PCB | Photo credit: AP Essentials Shoaib Malik has struggled to break into the Pakistan national cricket team lately Malik believes that selections in PCB are made based on the connection of players and not based on their performance Malik also said current skipper Babar Azam was right to demand players of his choice Veteran Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik dropped a bomb and accused the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of favoritism. The PCB selection committee had come into the spotlight after skipper Babar Azam’s suggestions about which player to choose for the Zimbabwe series were ignored. Now Malik has claimed that the team is selected on the basis of ‘who knows the people in the system’. Cases of corruption, bias and a number of other problems in cricket in Pakistan have often surfaced. The PCB has also seen some changes in its support staff in recent years, but has not been able to challenge the top teams. Malik feels there is a need for change in Pakistani cricket, but that will only come when players are selected based on merit and not their connections. “We have a system of sympathy and dislike for our cricket, something that is also present in the rest of the world, but seems to be a bit more in our culture. The day things change in our cricket system become more important. skills rather than who someone knows, only then will things improve, ” he was quoted by Pakistani journalist Saj Sadiq. Babar Azam’s decision should be final: Malik Pakistani skipper Babar also had a fallout with the selectors after some of his favorite players were not selected for the Zimbabwe series. Malik supported Babar’s thought process, saying that the captain’s wish must be granted at all costs. “In the recent squad, there were a lot of players that Babar wanted to pick, but they weren’t selected. Everyone has their opinion, but the final decision about the selection should be that of the captain, because it is he who will take it on the ground. fight it out with his team, ”he said. Malik also spoke about the selection of players based on their performance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The former Pak captain agreed that players should receive national calls based on their performance in the T20 league, but the assessment should be made after evaluating the player for a few seasons and not after one or two games . ‘Will speak even if I’m not asked to play again’ Shoaib himself has been off the schedule of things lately, with a memory of the national team seeming increasingly unlikely. After highlighting such serious flaws in Pakistani cricket, he admitted to putting his own caretaker at risk. “Whatever is in my destiny is in the hands of the Almighty and not in anyone’s control. I will not regret not being asked to play again, but I would have felt more regret if I had not spoken on behalf of my fellow cricketers, ”admitted Malik.







