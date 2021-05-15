How the European women’s football elite tightened their financial elbows | Champions League Ladies





When Chelsea took over Danish striker Pernille Harder from Wolfsburg in early September for a record amount, they didn’t park so much as their tanks were gathering on Lyon’s lawn. The then-dominating French side had just won a fifth straight Champions League final, but the photos of Chelseas manager, Emma Hayes, and the club’s influential director, Marina Granovskaia, flanking Harder, hinted at a change of guard. On Sunday, Lyon, quarter-final losers against Paris Saint-Germain, will watch on television as Chelsea face an equally ambitious Barcelona in this year’s showdown in Gothenburg. It doesn’t matter that Harder has been somewhat overshadowed by her fellow forwards Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby this season and may even start on the bench in Sweden; by paying what is believed to be a world record fee in the region of 250,000-300,000 for a female soccer player, Chelsea had tightened their financial elbows. While there are believed to be hundreds of players in the English Womens Super League with six-figure salaries, the prevalence of short-term transfer fees remains relatively rare and many professionals at smaller clubs earn around 35,000 a year, sometimes significantly less. At Chelsea, however, a sizable core of first-team regulars fall into the six-figure pay tier, with Harder and Australias Kerr reportedly raising as much as 350,000 a year. That’s about what Lyon Ada Hegerberg, their Norwegian international and Ballon d’Or winner, and Barcelona are paying Dutch winger Lieke Martens. On Sunday, it will be the turn of Martens, Asisat Oshoala, Caroline Graham Hansen and the rest of Barcelona Femenis stars to join Chelseas Kerr, Harder, Fran Kirby, Magdalena Eriksson and his party to show their stuff under the strobe lights of the games. It is important to emphasize that the presence of both parties in Gothenburg is largely due to the excellent management and team building of Hayes who is widely recognized as one of the brightest stars on the coaching firmament and her Bara counterpart Llus Corts, but the money helps. This year, the Spanish players’ union revealed that women’s wages at their highest levels averaged a modest 17,000 a year, but at the end of 2019, Barcelona’s accounts showed that only the Cortess squad had a budget of 3.5 million years. Barcelona captain Vicky Losada explained the situation. At our club, we have salaries that you can live on, not just living on, she said. But in about half of the teams in our league, many girls survive just about what they earn. The Fiver: Sign up and receive our daily football email. It’s all part of a seismic shift in the often still extremely uneven topography of the European women’s game. A decade ago, when Hayes was employed by the owner of Chelseas, Roman Abramovich, Bristol City and Liverpool had just become the first WSL clubs to import players from abroad, but it was Hayes who became the league’s first true overseas star. drew. Significantly, the arrival of South Korean midfielder Ji So-yun from Japan’s INAC Kobe Leonessa in 2014 marked a WSL turning point. Quite a bit of money has since been spent by the newly crowned England champions, but Ji and her manager have also put in an awful lot of effort. On Sunday they hope to reap their reward at the Gamla Ullevi stadium.

