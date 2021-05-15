Aptos freshman Koosha Safari rolls to the title





APTOS – Koosha Safari’s many years of experience paid off on the tennis court on Friday. He became the first freshman in ten years to win the Santa Cruz Coast Athletic League singles title. Backed by his great first serve and a relentless barrage of powerful forehand winners, Aptos High’s Safari showed a game rich in experience to sink Monte Vista Christian junior Sean Bautista 6-0, 6-1 for the crown at Aptos High to bring. The last freshman to win the singles title was former Scotts Valley High star and UC Santa Barbara player Cody Rakela in 2011. “It’s been well done,” said Safari of the win. “It’s nothing special, but it’s good to have the experience to know that I can get there next year. Next year I know that (Soquel’s) Jack Van Ness will be playing too. It will be a bit more difficult. He is also a great player. ” Aptos High freshman Koosa Safari prepares for a return shot in the SCCAL Tennis Championships at Aptos High on Friday. (Jim Seimas – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Aptos High freshman Koosha Safari hits a running ground in the SCCAL Tennis Championships at Aptos High on Friday. (Jim Seimas – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Aptos High doubles player Matthew McGowan is having lunch on Friday before a passing shot in the SCCAL Tennis Championships at Aptos High. Teammate Bennett Biscotti watches. (Jim Seimas – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

MVC junior Sean Bautista hits a backhand in the SCCAL Tennis Championships at Aptos High on Friday. (Jim Seimas – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

MVC junior Sean Bautista makes a comeback in the singles final of the SCCAL Tennis Championships at Aptos High on Friday. (Jim Seimas – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

MVC junior Sean Bautista makes a return to the single final in the SCCAL Tennis Championships at Aptos High on Friday. (Jim Seimas – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Aptos High freshman Koosha Safari rips a forehand return in the singles final at the SCCAL Tennis Championships at Aptos High on Friday. (Jim Seimas – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Aptos High freshman Koosha Safari hits ground in the singles final at the SCCAL Tennis Championships at Aptos High on Friday. (Jim Seimas – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Aptos High doubles player Jordan Chin lifts up for some return shit in the SCCAL Tennis Championships at Aptos High on Friday. (Jim Seimas – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Aptos High freshman Koosha Safari hits ground in the singles final at the SCCAL Tennis Championships at Aptos High on Friday. (Jim Seimas – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Aptos High doubles player Bennett Biscotti hits a volley in the SCCAL Tennis Championships at Aptos High on Friday. (Jim Seimas – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Jordan Chin of Aptos High rushes the ball in doubles during the SCCAL Tennis Championships at Aptos High on Friday. (Jim Seimas – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Aptos High doubles player Jordan Chin gets low for a volley in the SCCAL Tennis Championships at Aptos High on Friday. (Jim Seimas – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Matthew McGowan volleys from Aptos High while doubles partner Bennett Biscotti watches the SCCAL Tennis Championships at Aptos High on Friday. (Jim Seimas – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Aptos High doubles player Matthew McGowan hits a winner as teammate Bennett Biscotti watches the SCCAL Tennis Championships at Aptos High on Friday. (Jim Seimas – Santa Cruz Sentinel) Van Ness was out this season with an ankle injury. Bautista and the Mustangs return to the Pacific Coast Athletic League next season. They joined the SCCAL this season after the PCAL canceled the season due to the pandemic. Although Bautista lacks Van Ness’s experience, he has proven to be a quick learner after starting the sport 11 months ago. “I thought I played quite well,” said Bautista. “My opponent just made better shots; better game overall. It was a great game. It was very fun.” The players squared off in the teams’ regular season finals on Monday and Safari recorded an outright victory to help the Mariners (7-0) win their fourth team title in a row. Safari said Bautista has made some changes from their first meeting, including early and often challenging Safari’s backhand. “It worked a little bit until I adapted,” said Safari. Safari has been playing in youth tournaments for years. He also had a pretty good training partner growing up. His older brother, Kourosh, won SCCAL singles titles in 2017 and ’18, his last two years with Aptos. The younger Kourosh said he and his brother didn’t keep score until about two years ago, when he finally caught up to his brother’s level. “We always played for fun,” he said. Was it fun or did he bring you to tears? “It was both, a little bit of both,” Safari said, smiling. Kourosh, unable to attend the game, used FaceTime to congratulate his brother after the game. Little brother did something big brother didn’t – win competition as a freshman. Kourosh saw his younger brother’s smiling face, but he couldn’t see his deadly forequarters, leaving Bautista on the run. “It’s all in the wrists,” said Safari, who is four feet tall, 120 pounds. “Correct movement, correct technique makes a world of difference.” Aptos senior Matthew McGowan and junior Bennett Biscotti, singles players during the regular season, teamed up to win the doubles title, 6-1, 6-0. They beat the Mariners’ No. 1 doubles team from Jordan Chin, a senior, and Aaron Buchanan, a junior. The game was full of great rallies and volley, as well as some spectacular slams. Mariners coach Rich Taylor and his victorious players were stunned to learn that the Central Coast Section will not hold singles and doubles championships this year. “This is one of the best doubles teams to come out of this tournament,” said Taylor. So it’s sad, but it is what it is. It’s been a pandemic year and we’ve done our best. ” Aptos has produced the last five doubles champions. Biscotti said he and McGowan chose to stray from overly aggressive shots and focus on the basics. The doubles champions return to the singles competition for the CCS team tournament, which starts on Monday against an opponent yet to be announced. “We’ll do our best there too,” McGowan said. THE SCORES SCCAL championships

Singles: Koosha Safari (Aptos) def. Sean Bautista (MVC), 6-0, 6-1

Double: Matthew McGowan and Bennett Biscotti (Aptos) def. Jordan Chin and Aaron Buchanan (Aptos) 6-1, 6-0 NEXT ONE CCS Team Tournament

Aptos vs TBA

When: First round, Monday, 3 p.m.

True: Site TBA

