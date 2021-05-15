Hickey on hockey: push for more habits of your own that oppose reality

While it would be nice to have more local talent among the Canadiens, there are many factors working against that sentiment. Photo by Joel Auerbach / Getty images

Article content When the Canadiens played against Edmonton Oilers on Monday, it marked the first time in the teams’ 115-year history that it had competed without a Quebec player in the line-up. It was front page news in the Journal de Montral, and it wasn’t long before politicians stepped in to suggest that the Canadiens weren’t doing enough to honor the Flying Frenchmen tradition, which, ironically, was the nickname coined by English sports writers from Montreal. to describe three Francos. -Ontarians Jack Laviolette, Didier Pitre and Newsy Lalonde. Yes, there should be more Quebec players, said Quebec Premier Franois Legault. When we look in the NHL, there are many. More effort could have been made during the last version. I think things start at the top. Geoff Molson and Marc Bergevin should be aware of the fact that Quebecers love to see (play) Quebecers. I understand some are not good enough, but some are very good.

Article content His sentiments were echoed by Parti Qubecois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon and Montreal mayor Valrie Plante. While it would be nice to have a little more homegrown talent, it probably won’t happen and there are many factors unrelated to Molson and Bergevin’s perceived failures. Let’s check some facts. Legault says the problem starts at the top, but actually starts at the bottom. Hockey Quebec and the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League receive millions of dollars from the provincial government every year, but they are not very good at developing players. There are only 35 Quebecers who have played more than 20 or more NHL games this season, averaging 1.12 players per team and I suspect three or four don’t count because they are anglos. Per capita, every province except New Brunswick, PEI and Newfoundland is doing better to develop NHL players.

Article content Sweden, with a slightly larger population, produces more NHL players and so does Finland, which has three million fewer people. If you want to understand the drop in the talent level, there were 48 Quebec players in the NHL during the 1970-71 season, when there were only 12 teams. There was a time when Quebec was the place to go if you were looking for a goalkeeper, but there are only two Quebec goalkeepers in the league today, 36-year-old Marc-Andr Fleury and 28-year-old Jonathan Bernier . Canadiens Hall of Famer Steve Shutt is enjoying a retired life in Florida Canadiens $ 10M Playoff Question: Price or Allen vs. Leafs? | HI / O Show What the Puck: Canadiens are complacent when it comes to local talent Stu Cowan: Canadiens didn’t take Leafs lightly in the 1979 series Canadiens enter the playoffs as massive underdogs against the Leafs There is an argument that the Canadiens could have paid more attention to Quebec players in the draft, but does anyone believe that Samuel Poulin or Jakob Pelletier would have been a better choice than Cole Caufield?

Article content There are five Quebecers among the top 50 scorers in the NHL this season and, except for 2011’s No.3 overall pick, Jonathan Huberdeau, Montreal had the chance to line them all up. David Perron was available in 2007, but can the Canadiens be blamed for choosing Ryan McDonagh and Max Pacioretty for him? The other three players illustrate why the draft is an inaccurate science, as each team passed Boston’s Patrice Bergeron (second round), Pittsburghs Kris Letang (third round), and Vegas Jonathan Marchessault (non-drafted) at least once. The last time the Canadiens went for a Quebecer in the first round, they were burned with Louis Leblanc. There’s also the fact that many Quebec players don’t want to play here, especially those who have tasted playing in the US, where taxes are lower, there are fewer border crossings, and the weather may be better. The latter factor explains why Quebecers don’t play in Minnesota. Current Canadians Phillip Danault and Jonathan Drouin have commented on the pressures of playing in Montreal.

Article content The important thing is to find the players who give you the best chance of winning, regardless of the language they speak. While we were on the topic, it might be wise to apply the same logic when hiring a coach. With the exception of Mario Tremblay, I think all the coaches hired since Pat Burns jumped the ship in 1992 were skilled, but you’re limiting yourself when you insist that the coach has to be French-speaking, which might explain why Michel Therrien and Claude Julien received a second kick against the can. For what it’s worth, only three of the Canadiens have won 24 Stanley Cups with a French-speaking Quebecer behind the bench Claude Ruel in 1969, Jean Perron in 1986 and Jacques Demers in 1993. Farrell leads Steel in USHL:Canadian prospect Sean Farrell is in the spotlight when the Chicago Steel meets the Fargo Force in the USHL Clark Cup final. A concept pick for the fourth round, Farrell chose to stay with the Steel after Harvard canceled the season, amassing 29 goals and 101 points in 53 games. He finished 16 points ahead of teammate Matthew Coronato, who will join him at Harvard this fall. The only other USHL player to reach the 100 points is Kevin Roy, born in Greenfield Park, who had 104 points with the Lincoln Stars in 2011-12. The Steel dominated the USHL during the regular season and Farrell, Coronato and Shane Doans’ son, Josh, were among the eight players selected in the 2020 NHL entry draft. Those are the most choices of any junior team. [email protected] twitter.com/zababes1

