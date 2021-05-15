Sports
Ozuna, Albies go back-to-back as Braves beat Brewers 6-3
MILWAUKEE (AP) Marcell Ozuna and Ozzie Albies helped the Atlanta Braves build a lead enough to protect their beleaguered bullpen.
Ozuna and Albies hit Atlanta’s first back-to-back homers of the season and the Braves broke a three-game slip Friday night with a 6-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.
After the Braves wasted the lead against Toronto for the last three days, they built a 6-1 lead and held onto this time even after Josh Tomlin allowed back-to-back homers to Luis Uras and Manny Pia in the ninth inning .
Getting those extra runs is huge, as we see in a game like tonight, said Braves manager Brian Snitker.
Atlanta led 2-1 before Ozuna and Albies went deep against reliever Eric Lauer.
On Lauer’s first throw of the fifth, Ozuna shot a 130-meter drive into midfield, which bounced off the American Family Insurance sign at the bottom of the scoreboard. Ozuna heard a chorus of boos from the Milwaukee crowd as he pulled up as he finished third base to pose for an imaginary selfie, a home run party he started doing during the post-2020 season.
Albies followed Ozunas’ shot by also sending a 3-2 throw over the midfield wall. Albie’s homer was projected at 125 feet.
It felt great, ”said Ozuna of the back-to-back shots.
Atlanta starter Drew Smyly, who signed a one-year $ 11 million contract with the Braves in the off-season, showed that he is starting his new team after a difficult first month.
The 31-year old lefthanded it for six innings and gave up only one run in each of his last two starts. Smyly (2-2) gave up 21 runs, earned 17 over 19 innings in four April starts.
You need to have a short memory, stick to the plan, and maintain your confidence, Smyly said. “When you lose your confidence, things start to get out of hand in this game.
Milwaukee has lost nine of the twelve. The Brewers were unlucky on Friday when they hit several balls caught on the warning track.
The Brewers are 1 of 19 with runners in scoring position in their last two games.
We hit them hard, said manager Craig Counsell. The timing of our offense is just not there as far as the order of the hits is concerned. That’s really how we won a ton of games early on. We didn’t get many hits, but just sequenced them really well and got them in the right place.
The Braves took advantage of the wildness of Brewers-starter Adrian Housers to take the lead for good in the third.
After Houser (3-4) loaded the bases, Austin Riley hit a shot with two outs that appeared to go off the pitcher’s right leg before moving into midfield for a two-run single that gave Atlanta a 2-1 lead .
Houser came into the evening with only five walks in his last five starts, but he equaled the total on Friday while holding up three innings with a season-low. His five walks were a career high in 37 starts.
Just a rough night, Houser said. I didn’t really feel well there. I was feeling a little weird on the hill and clearly couldn’t get things going. “
THE TRAINER’S ROOM
Braves: OR Ronald Acua Jr., who started this streak with an MLB-leading 12 homers, was out of the lineup after injuring his left ankle while trying to hit a grounder the day before. Snitker said there is a chance that Acua can play on Saturday. OR Cristian Pache came on the list of 10 days injured with inflammation of the right hamstring. The Braves returned from Ender Inciarte from a rehabilitation assignment and activated him from the IL.
Brewers: OR Christian Yelich started a rehab job with Triple-A Nashville. He hit out in his only two at bat. The 2018 NL MVP has only played one game for Milwaukee since April 11 due to low back strain.
NEXT ONE
It’s a matchup from Andersons as the Braves and Brewers continue their series in Milwaukee on Saturday. RHP Ian Anderson (2-1, 3.46 ERA) starts for Atlanta against LHP Brett Anderson (2-2, 3.54).
Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee
More AP Baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
