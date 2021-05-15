WVU soccer players help find their cutting edge through nutrition

Haley Bishop knew she wanted to be a sports dietitian since she was 15 years old. In 2017, that dream came true after she graduated from Samford with her masters degree in nutrition.

In February, Bishop was named Sports Nutrition Director for West Virginia football.

At this level, it’s all about the extra stuff. You know you are talented, but what kind of gadget is that? I think nutrition is the most advanced, it’s the basics, Bishop said. By doing all those little things with refueling and recovery, you stay on the field longer, prevent fatigue or injuries.

When dealing with college athletes, more often than not, it’s those little things that Bishop referred to that can set them apart in their respective sport. It can be difficult to make some of them realize that nutrition and recovery are just as important as the practice itself. That is why Bishop does things differently from most of her colleagues.

WVU soccer players taking a cooking class led by Haley Bishop.

One of the things that drew me to West Virginia was Coach Brown’s thoughts on making sure we develop the whole person. That’s my personal philosophy too, which is why I don’t necessarily do meal plans because I want to allow them to make their own decisions, Bishop said.

To start the day, it is pre-fuel. This is to ensure that the players are getting enough carbohydrates before training or training.

During practice, intra-fuel is on the sidelines. Not only does this help the players get what they need to complete the workout, but it also ensures that the guys in the weight gain category are taking in calories for those two hours out.

Then it’s post-fuel for recovery or for those athletes who do extra work after training. This ensures that they immediately consume calories.

Afterward, the athletes will have brunch and dinner at the facility. Bishop works closely with the athletic trainers and strength and conditioning staff to develop goals for each individual so they know exactly what they need at each meal.

They will tell me where they are right now, where they want them to be in the long term, and some short term goals we can achieve. On the other hand, if we have any soft tissue injuries or issues, I work with (head athletic trainer) Vince (Blankenship) to see what supplements we can do, Bishop said.

From there it is determined which of the three plate models best suits that person / injury, weight gain or weight gain. The goal is for the plate to contain protein, carbohydrates and dyes – or fruits and vegetables.

I walk them through the training table and help them choose things that fit their goals. I let them show me their plates and ask things like what are you missing? or what can we add here to accomplish your purpose? said Bishop. I try to teach them while they do it so they don’t do it blindly, they know why I’m adding something.

For the baseline or weight retention plate, each section should cover one-third of the plate. If you’re in the lean or injury group, your plate will focus on more protein and color with a smaller amount of carbohydrates. The weight gain will keep the amount of protein and color the same and only the carbohydrates will increase from one-third to one-half of the plate.

One of my favorite things as a dietitian is seeing that click moment. You talk about it, you show them what it is and you keep repeating yourself. So when they show you their sign or talk about adding stuff, you think yes, that’s right. Well done !, Bishop said. It’s honestly just getting on with the conversation. I think that’s a big part of my role relationships. Just to get to know them, get to know their personalities and how I can best guide them.

Those relationships have already led to growth when it comes to players keeping their nutrition outside the facility. Bishop receives text messages or face-time phone calls from players proudly showing off their balanced plate or the meal they cooked at home. Now, of course, some players are more interested in it than others, so Bishop came up with an idea to get everyone more involved: cooking competitions.

I think cooking is very important. We give them twice a day most days, then they go home and eat the rest of their meals themselves. We can’t tell them all these things to do without giving them the right tools to do it, Bishop.

Food and competition. It certainly seems like two things that would definitely grab the attention of college footballers, and so far Bishop has seen the buy-in. Since the student athletes have different cooking backgrounds, they started a smaller cooking class that taught them how to make French toast.

It seems super simple and basic, but at the same time, some of these guys have never owned a burner before, unlike some who are really good at cooking. It’s nice to see how they interact with their teammates and thereby encourage each other, Bishop said.

So that begs the question, who is the football team’s Gordon Ramsey?

Zach Frazier has previously cooked for his accountability team and will make things at home. VanDarius Cowan will cook and deliver me his meals at home. KJ Martin recently made hibachi, Bishop said, adding that too many others come to mind to mention.

Classes will continue when players return to the facility in June, so there are plenty more opportunities to work on those chef skills. There are also a number of other classes that the bishop will conduct this summer, including one for newcomers and early enrollers. It starts with a tour of the supermarket and leads to learning how to make well-balanced meals suitable for a dormitory. A cookout is also planned that puts the attack against the defense.

One group will cook the egg white, and there will be another group preparing. When their session is over, they can’t go back, so they need to make sure they do their job and give the next group exactly what they need to continue preparing the meal, Bishop said. Have fun with judges to see which food tastes best.

Nutrition is a critical part of that product we’ll be seeing at Mountaineer Field this fall. Bishop hopes that by making it fun, the players will want to get more involved to make sure they have the right fuel to reach their goals. It’s only been a few months into her new role on Coach Brown’s staff and she’s already making an impact on one of the main goals of the program: to develop the person, not just the footballer.