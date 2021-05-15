Region tennis tournament starts today | Local sports

Area athletes will have the chance to hit their tickets to the KHSAA state tournament when the 3rd Region Tennis Tournament kicks off Saturday morning at the Owensboro Tennis Complex.
The game starts at 9am, with two rounds to be played on Saturday. The quarter-finals and semi-finals will be contested on Monday afternoon, with the championship matches set for Tuesday.
On the girls’ side, Owensboro Catholic appears to be a contender, with two doubles teams and two individuals placed at the top. Sarah Kate Young-Emmy Moore will compete as the number 1 doubles match, followed by Olivia Hayden-Aisha Merchant at number 2. In singles, Ella Cason is the top seed, with Ella Grace Buckman earning a fifth seed.
Was lucky enough to be seeded, but we have yet to play, OCHS coach Noel Clayton. Our girls have worked hard this year. It’s a good team, but that doesn’t mean anything if you play on Saturday. You have to start from scratch.
Muhlenberg Countys Sarah-Cate Boggess and Baker Hardison come in as third seed after a competitive regular season.
Their only losses were to the No. 1 seed, and they split with Apollo (the fourth seed), Lady Mustangs coach Renea Boggess said. Earning one of the top four seeds in the regional tournament puts a team in a good position. However, they will have to stay focused to advance to the state tournament.
The E-Gals Caitlyn Blandford Lauren Clements, along with third-seeded Mia Lampert, have their sights set on making it a late season, but they know it won’t be an easy task against a talented regional field.
I think both Mia and Caitlyn and Lauren will make it to the semifinals, said Apollo coach Janie Walther. Everyone will most likely meet a different seeded opponent in the semifinals, and it comes down to who shows up mentally and physically.
In girls’ singles, Catholics Ella Cason will be the top seed, followed by Daviess Countys Charly Hayden, Lampert, Hancock Countys Anna Durbin and Buckman.
In boys’ doubles, Meade Countys Clay Dupin-Peyton Johnston claimed the number 1 seed. DC’s Graham Sandefur-Camden Clark comes in second, followed by Apollos Luke Austin-Stetson Osborne and Catholics Cooper Danzer-Matthew Hyland.
Apollo coach Jared Richards has high hopes for Austin-Osborne.
Although they have a tough draw, I have high hopes for them this year and I believe they could be one of four teams to make it to the state tournament, he said. I am proud of the work they have done and the progress and growth they have made, not only as individual players but also as a team.
Owensboros Dylan Mather becomes number 1 in boys’ girths, followed by Meade Countys Tucker Bradley, DC’s George Hulse and a few Grayson County highlights in Maxton Cummings and Owen Brown.
I hope Dylan is doing his best and happy with his performance, said OHS coach Jennifer Settle. He is an all round great young man and represents OHS tennis well. Dylan has been working hard this year and I look forward to seeing him play.
