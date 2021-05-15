Sports
Hockey community gathers around former UMaine star stricken with cancer
Guy Perron has had a positive impact on the hockey community in Eastern Maine.
The former captain and assistant coach of the University of Maine, who lives in Bangor, now receives support from the people he has interacted with over the years.
The hockey community gathers around 55-year-old Perron and his family after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Two fundraising events are planned to help Perron, his wife Renee and their children Grace, Jack and Marc-Andre.
Plans are in the making for a charity golf tournament in June and an ice hockey tournament in Brewer in August.
Bangor Municipal Golf Course is the site of the golf event, which is scheduled for Friday, June 25. The cost is $ 500 for each four-person team.
There has been so much reaction. We went from one shotgun start at 9 a.m. to two, at 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., said Greg Hirsch, one of the organizers and a former UMaine goalkeeper who played under Perron at the time. he was an assistant coach.
Thirty-nine teams have already signed up, according to Cheri Damon, another organizer, who said the goal is to raise $ 100,000.
A friendly men’s ice hockey tournament is scheduled for August 13-15 at the Penobscot Ice Arena in Brewer. Silent auctions will take place at both events.
People can also donate to charity at the Guy Perron Family Get Teed Off on Cancer GoFundMe page.
Players can participate in one of two tournaments on the Teed Off on Cancer Facebook page.
Damon and Hirsch said Mike Golden, one of Perrons’ former UMaine teammates, hosted 10 teams for the golf tournament, mostly made up of players from the era.
It speaks volumes about his character. I’ve known him for 30 years and he’s a fabric of the community. He is loved, said Hirsch. You won’t find anyone to say anything negative about him.
Hirsch has coached with Perron with various teams and at clinics.
Hirsch said that Perron often attends not only his children’s games, but also those involving children of friends and acquaintances. He coached teams even when his own kids weren’t involved.
He’s a great person, said Damon.
Jack Capuano, Perrons’ former UMaine teammate and Team USA’s coach at the IIHF World Championships in Latvia, called him a first-class citizen.
He is a man of high character and was a great teammate. He’s fun to be around, Capuano said.
Perron is ranked 18th on UMaines’ scorecard and was a two-year captain. Between 1986 and 1990, the native of Laval, Quebec, amassed 62 goals and 84 assists to help the Black Bears appear at the NCAA Tournament four times.
Perron served two stints as an assistant coach at UMaine, was the head coach of the UMaine women’s team for two seasons, and was the head coach at Bangor High from 1992-1994.
He is also a past president of the Maine Junior Black Bears.
Perron was an assistant at Dartmouth College, the head coach and general manager of the Chicago Freeze of the North American Hockey League and spent six seasons as a scout for the National Hockey Leagues Colorado Avalanche.
Capuano said Perron was a force on the ice.
He had a lot of skill and competed at a high level. He competed as hard as everyone else. He played fast and he played physically, Capuano said.
