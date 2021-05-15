Six Ohio State Footballers Appear in the WPF’s Top Ten Recurring Placement Players for 2021

Ohio State again lost a lot of players to the NFL draft. In fact, the Buckeyes are the only program that has sent at least ten to the next level in the past two years.

And while that’s a good thing when it comes to selling the program, it would lead you to believe there’s a lot to replace before this fall. There is some truth to this, but it does not mean that there is not still a lot of talent coming back to the selection. At Ohio State, depth and talent await to seep out next season. So it is in 2021.

In fact, Pro Football Focus is a strong supporter of some of the talent returning to the roster of OSUs as well. It published one top ten list of returning college footballers in every position this fall, and the Buckeyes have six appearing in different groups.

Let’s see what Anthony Treash of PFF thinks.

Chris Olave No. 1 recurring wide receiver

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) heads-up field after a flyout against Clemson Tigers safety Lannden Zanders (36) in the second quarter during the semifinal of the College Football Playoff in the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, January 1, 2021.

What Pro Football Focus Says

Olave was expected to be a first-round roster in the 2021 NFL Draft, but made the surprising decision to return to school and make his stock even higher. Clearly, this is fantastic news for the Buckeyes. They return, arguably the most sophisticated route runner in college football.

Olave has generated a step or more of divorce for more than 87% of its goals since 2019, the highest rate in the country. Facing some reporting in the past two seasons, he has amassed 15 receipts over 15 feet in which he had more than a few steps of separation. That only lagged Alabamas DeVonta Smith in the FBS (19) and was five more than the second-best Power Five receiver.

Story continues

Garrett Wilson No. 2 recurring wide receiver

Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson catches a pass for Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game on Friday, January 1, 2021 in New Orleans.

What Pro Football Focus Says

The state of Ohio may no longer have Justin Fields, but the team certainly has the well-defined best wide receiver duo in the country. That will certainly ease the transition for (most likely) CJ Stroud at quarterback.

Like his teammate Olave, Wilson is one of the best route runners in the race. He impressed against single cover (sixth in PFF class on such plays) and often found weak spots against zone while working from the slot machine. That led to a divorce rate that finished in eighth place in college football last season. The 2019 five-star recruit will again hit grades for this offense in 2021.

Thayer Munford No. 1 returning offensive tackle

Oct 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Thayer Munford (75) during the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium.

Munford is taking advantage of his super senior year and is returning to school for the 2021 season, which is a big positive for the Buckeyes. He was a decent starter in the left tackle for Ohio State in 2018 and 2019, but he assumed he would improve his game even further in 2020. Munford posted a 91.8 PFF mark last season, the fourth-best mark in the FBS and the highest mark among recurring tackles.

His pass protection was nearly flawless in 2020. Munford stood strong against high-end pass-rush units, such as Michigan, Clemson and Alabama, and showed tremendous throughput against stunts and blitzes throughout the year. Over the course of 264 pass-blocking snaps, he only allowed pressure three times, none of which were sacks or hits on quarterback Justin Fields. In turn, his allowable pressure was half a percentage point lower than any other Power Five tackle.

Nicholas Petit-Frere No. 9 returning offensive tackle

Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) competes to start with the right tackle.

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What Pro Football Focus Says

Petit-Frere was the Buckeyes best recruit in the 2018 class and ranked seventh in a five-star background. He saw just over 300 photos in his first two years on campus, most of which came in rotating roles. But they all left a lot to be desired, especially his only start in 2019 against Northwestern, when he posted a score of 14.5 pass-blocking and allowed three presses. In 2020, however, Petit-Frere looked like a new player. He was easily the most improved offensive lineman in college football this season in both facets.

Petit-Frere recorded a score of 83.9 for pass-blocking in 2020 and allowed just four times in total across seven starts, three of which came against Alabama. On real pass sets, he joined teammate Thayer Munford with a top 10 pass block rankings. With those two manning the endpoints of the attack line, Ohio State will have the best tackle tandem in college football next season.

Haskell Garrett No. 1 returning defensive lineman

Dec 5, 2020; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; The Ohio State defensive tackle Buckeyes Haskell Garrett (92) celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium.

What Pro Football Focus Says

Garrett was a four-star prospect and a top-100 recruit in the class of 2017, but he didn’t see the field until the 2020 season after just over 400 snaps about his first three college campaigns. Still, Garrett broke out on a grand scale in 2020, earning an astounding 88.9 pass rush, leaving only Alabamas Christian Barmore on a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft for best in the Power Five.

Garrett may have only generated pressure 18 times in eight games, but he won on a consistent basis. In fact, his 17.9% win rate also only lagged Barmore for the top mark in the Power Five. He is a force of nature with heavy hands, who will again wreak havoc in 2021.

Tyreke Smith No. 9 returning edge rusher

1 Jan. 2021; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Tyreke Smith (11) celebrates after tackling Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) in the third quarter in the semifinal of the College Football Playoff at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New York. Orleans on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

What Pro Football Focus Says

Smith was according to 247 Sports, but didn’t see the field on a consistent basis until the 2020 season. The 6-foot-4, 267-pound edge rusher looked as good as many hoped, with a score of 85.1 pass-rushing, a pass-rushing rate of 25.3% (fourth in the FBS) and a generated pressure of 22.3% (second in the FBS).

Smith has routinely demonstrated his ability to attack with speed and win with power. He essentially only played half a season in 2020 (seven games) and was in the middle of a big break. Expect this to continue into 2021 and for Smith to end up in the elite ranks of passtormers according to the campaign’s conclusion.

PFF’s Top Ten Returners in Every Position

Credit: Ohio State Dept. of Athletics

What we say

The list is good, and it’s hard to get mad about so many Ohio State players. However, we have a few beef. There is a case that can be brought for Jeremy Ruckert. It’s hard to believe there are many more talented tight ends in the country. See if his number of pass catchers will increase significantly in 2021.

I’m also not sure if Tyreke Smith will be more explosive than Zach Harrison this season. He could certainly break through, but almost everyone has Harrison as the slightly better of the two and a potential first-rounder in the 2022 NFL draft.

Finally, watch out for an improved secondary this season. Josh Proctor has all the fast, high-level skills to make a difference in safety, and Sevyn Banks might also be a first-round talent when it’s all said and done.

Nine or 10 OSU players likely would have resulted in a few mean grams from other programs sending fans to Pro Football Focus.

To view the full list of top ten repeat payers in any position, you can use the piece put together by PFF for yourself.

