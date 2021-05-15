The timeless appeal of the tennis bracelet

Lawn fans are used to the rain stopping the game. But diamonds? That’s why Chris Evert gave referees at a 1978 US Open match. The defending champion had played a grueling rally, breaking the clasp of her eternity bracelet of 29 individually set jewels. A search began, the diamonds were duly recovered and the match resumed. When Evert left the court for her post-game interview, she was asked about the break and explained, “Oh, that was my tennis bracelet.”

Sleek, flexible and unpretentious in its straightforward design, the tennis bracelet has since become a symbol of carefree glamor. A piece of jewelry as easily suited to a trip to the grocery store as a martini in The Ritz, the diamond-lined bracelet came to the fore in the 1920s, when young women wore it to dance the Charleston. By the 1970s, when Evert did the previously unthinkable, wearing her diamonds next to her sweatbands, it took on a seedy utility – and, of course, its new nickname.

The rebrand saw sales skyrocket as women embraced a radically low-key approach to diamonds. A spokesman for Tiffany told the New York Times in 1987, “No one wore diamonds with sports ensembles before the tennis bracelet.” In the 1980s, it became synonymous with status, with women wearing theirs alongside a Piaget or Rolex wristwatch. Some even bought Evert’s own: the player launched her own line, which she modeled at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Siblings Serena and Venus Williams have both adopted Evert’s sparkling happiness on the track. But today tennis bracelets are back in the spotlight, thanks in large part to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who wore Princess Diana’s Cartier one for that infamous Oprah interview in March. Even before that, Pavoi’s $ 15 gold-plated zirconia tennis bracelet made a furore on Amazon, with more than 9,300 customer reviews and more than 6,400 five-star ratings. “I feel like a princess wearing this,” suggested a buyer.

Serena Williams’ own personalized tennis bracelet © Getty Images



Perhaps that’s why the tennis bracelet has proven resolutely pandemic resistant. After all, there’s not much else that makes us feel like princesses right now. “In the eighties, the tennis bracelet was definitely an ‘I made it’ piece. But the way we wear our jewelry feels a little different now, ”said Jade Lustig, founder of New York-based brand Jade Trau. “It’s less about a single statement piece, but more about combining items you love and wearing them all the time.” Trau never takes off her own tennis bracelet, made from diamonds that her grandfather cut 40 years ago, even when she is washing dishes or playing sports. . . I think we all have that Wonder Woman feeling when we wear a beautiful diamond bracelet, like I could save the world with the power of my bracelets. “

Princess Diana’s personalized tennis bracelet © Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images



Notice the “bracelets,” plural – because today’s jewelry aficionado piles up styles in what is known in Instagram parlance as a #armparty. Model and photographer Laura Bailey combines a skinny Art Deco navy sapphire bracelet with a wider three-diamond bracelet, her Chanel J12 watch and rainbow beaded bracelets “in the spirit of everyday, unobtrusive glamor”.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex © Reuters



Los Angeles-based jeweler Jennifer Meyer wears a Cartier tennis bracelet that was given to her years ago and hasn’t fallen off her wrist since. “It feels like part of me,” she says. “I wear it stacked with all my other favorites: my Jennifer Meyer turquoise and baguette diamond tennis bracelets, an Apple Watch and bracelets my kids made for me. The more the merrier.”

Jennifer Meyer emerald bracelet, £ 6,930, jennifermeyer.com



If you prefer to keep it low-key, look for the leaner styles. Jade Trau’s small Sophisticate Line design is characterized as a “mini tennis bracelet”.

Jade Trau Penelope bracelet, £ 13,600, jadetrau.com



Anita Ko’s best-selling Hepburn style, in rose gold, is just as graceful as its namesake. “Besides rings, a bracelet is the piece of jewelry that we can most easily see on ourselves and admire during the day,” says Ko. “That’s why I think women like to treat themselves.”

Like Lorelei Lee in Gentlemen prefer blondes it would say, “Kissing your hand might make you feel really good, but a diamond and a sapphire [sic] bracelet lasts forever. “

To follow @Fc Groningen on Instagram to be the first to discover our latest stories